Legal Notices - October 27, 2026

Legal Notice

CONNECTICUT -- All Registrars of Voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This is the last regular session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut. This deadline includes registration by mail which must be post marked by this day, registration at DMV by close of business, Online registrations must be completed by 11:59 pm or in person by 8:00 pm. Residents of Norfolk can register at Norfolk Town Hall, Registrar's Office, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT November 2, 2026 CONNECTICUT -- All Registrars of Voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This is a limited registration session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut since October 16th of this year. This registration session is also open to members of the Armed Forces, and former Armed Forces members who have been discharged within the calendar year. The Norfolk CT session will be held at Norfolk Town Hall, Registrar's Office, 19 Maple Ave, Norfolk CT 06058

10-22-26

10-29-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 13, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-43 by Keith Bodwell for "replacement of Failing septic system." The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 39 and lot 15 and is known as 98 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT, 06039. The owner of the property is Interlaken Properties LLC. Approved subject to Torrington Area Health District Approval - Application IWWC-26-44 by Keith Bodwell for "septic repair for failed septic system." The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 15 lot 53 and is known as 14 Prospect Mt Road, Salisbury, CT, 06068. The owners of the property are Carlos & Linda Salas Humara. Affirmed with Revision - #CODE-26-2 / 144 Salmon Kill Road / Map 11, Lot 37 / Owner: Seth J Churchill, Trustee of the Seth J. Churchill Revocable Trust / Cease and Correct Order for 144 Salmon Kill Road issued on October 7, 2026 Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission Sally Spillane, Secretary

10-29-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals

Notice is hereby given that the following application was denied without prejudice by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 13, 2026: Application #ZBA-26-2 by Christopher Lancto for a request for a variance of section 304 and 300.2 to expand a nonconforming structure in the side yard setback. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 63 as Lot 07 and is known as 288 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, Connecticut. The owner of the property is Jodi Ann Luby. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8. Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

10-29-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 19, 2026: Approved with the condition that design flexibility granted for entrances and exits - Special Permit Application #2026-0333 by owner Town of Salisbury, for establishment of municipal use in existing building and site plan application associated with Train Station Relocation in accordance with Section 205.2 of the regulations. The property is the Ethan Allen Street Right of Way near the intersection with Holley Street. The building is sometimes referred to as 7 Ethan Allen Street. Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0334 by Sarah March, for Parking Flexibility associated with change of use to Spa in accordance with Section 703.7 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 54 as Lot 06 and is located at 19 Main Street, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Salisbury Center LLC. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions within 15 days from the date of this publication to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8. Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

10-29-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHEILA ANN DEVITT

Late of Sharon (26-00405)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 14, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Dorita Devitt c/o Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC 194 Ashley Fls Rd PO Box 776 Canaan, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-29-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARDEE CAVALLARO

Late of Sharon (26-00426)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 14, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Linda M Patz c/o Linda M Patz Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP 7 Church Street PO Box 101 Canaan, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-29-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANK C. GRUSAUSKAS

Late of Falls Village AKA Francis Camille Grusauskas (26-00397)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 30, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciaries are: Trudy Schaelchli, 242 Route 7 N, Falls Village, CT 06031 Caitlin E. Grusauskas, 66 Orange Street 3C, Brooklyn, NY 11201 c/o Emily D Vail Vail & Vail, LLC 5 Academy Street PO Box 568 Salisbury, CT 06068 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-29-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOSEPH V. HAJEK

Late of Sharon (26-00410)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 7, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Cicily W. Hajek c/o Louise F Brown Vail & Vail, LLC 5 Academy Street P.O. Box 568 Salisbury, CT 06068 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-29-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALLEN DEGREENIA

Late of West Cornwall (26-00386)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 28, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Gwendolyn Murray c/o Andrea Doyle Asman Litwan Asman, PC, 1047 Bantam Rd. P.O. Box 698 Bantam, CT 06750 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-29-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GERSON WEISS

Late of New York (26-00390)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 30, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Andrew Weiss c/o Jayme L Dent Fulton Vittoria LLP 1 Rockefeller Plaza Suite 301 New York, NY 10020 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-29-26