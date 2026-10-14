DOVER PLAINS — Lelah M. Somers, 97, a longtime Dover Plains, New York, resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, New York. Lelah was born on July 3, 1929, in Pawling, New York, to the late Byron and Lelah (Watts) Brill. Lelah grew up in Pawling and on Nov. 22, 1946, in Pleasant Valley, New York, she married James F. Somers, Sr. Mr. Somers passed away on Sept. 3, 1970. Lelah worked for New York State as a therapy aide for thirty-years and as a senior companion for New York State for thirty-two-years, with specific care provided to the mentally disabled.
She enjoyed taking care of the mentally disabled, was a wonderful mother to her four children, always putting her family first. She is survived by her son, James F. Somers, Jr. and his wife Donna of Dover Plains; two daughters, Doreen Monica of Wingdale, and Frances “Fran” Horton of Dover Plains, who was also her caregiver for many years; seven grandchildren, Debbie, Margie, Leah, Stephanie, Deirdra, Benji and Jimmy and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and her step-son, Kenny Elliott. In addition to her parents and husband, Lelah was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol “DeeDee” Maile and Gil Maile, her son-in-law, Stephen Monica, and her son-in-law, Benny Horton as well as her companion of over forty-years, Andrew “Mac” McAlravey and her siblings, Ferris Brill, Eleanor Barryann, Richard Brill, William Brill and Barney Brill.
Lelah was a loving mother and a strong willed and hard-working woman. She was an avid NASCAR fan for many years and traveled with her companion “Mac” up and down the east coast following the sport. Her favorite track was the Daytona International Speedway in Florida that they went to every February to attend the Daytona 500 race. She loved her family so much and she will be dearly missed; she lived a long life and for that her family is deeply grateful.
Graveside services and burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. Pastor Rick Totten will officiate. A reception in Lelah’s honor will follow at the VFW Post # 5444, 3422 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Lelah’s honor, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.