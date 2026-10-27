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Let's hear it - October 29, 2026

This Week

Some towns have the best trick-or-treating spots, others have Halloween traditions that bring the whole community together. With Halloween just around the corner, we’re curious which Northwest Corner town deserves bragging rights.

Which town in the Northwest Corner does Halloween best, and what sets it apart?

Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.

We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.


Last Week’s Question

What lessons, if any, could northwest Connecticut towns draw from neighboring Dutchess County’s efforts to share ambulance services?

“It makes it harder on a town clerk. Records are not shared between the states.

— Kathryn Lee

“Sharing services almost always makes sense.”

—Johnny Martin


“The question is about patient care or the money?”

—Robert Boyles

Lakeville Journal
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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