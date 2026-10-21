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Letters to the Editor - October 22, 2026

The 5th District debate: Hayes has it

Who in their right mind would step up to run as a Republican this year? Let’s face it, when you have no legislation to be proud of, there’s not a lot you can point to.

In contrast, it was clear from last Tuesday’s debate that Democratic US Rep. Jahana Hayes is well-versed in the issues. On January 3rd, she’s ready to hit the Halls of Congress running, even if she has to climb over Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) as he repeats his 2021 mad dash to the exit.

In a likely Democratic Majority House, Rep. Hayes plans to confront the reckless, heartless reallocation of wealth in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Citing cuts to Medicaid (a trillion dollars) and cuts to SNAP ($187 billion), she vowed, “My very first action when I get back is to rescind some of these cuts.”

As a member of the Agriculture Committee, she cares about Connecticut’s small farmers: “The cost of diesel has increased the cost of everything. Many farmers couldn’t get fertilizer because the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and that‘s not how you plan out the next season.” In addition, she reminded us “This is the committee that feeds children, and hungry kids don’t learn.”

And as the most qualified member of Congress, she also plans to run for Chairman of the Education and Workforce Committee: “What is happening to the Department of Education right now is disgraceful. Connecticut stands to lose $53million in federal reimbursements. Parents won’t be able to meet their mandated special education needs.”

We shouldn’t be surprised by what we witnessed at the Nonnewaug High School debate: one candidate had no concrete plans and nothing to say with his extra debate time. The other, Congresswoman Hayes, is in a hurry to get back to Congress to start realigning its priorities:

“I’m not willing to turn over my civil rights or constitutional rights on the slight chance that the President might get it right when he has a track record of getting it wrong over and over and over again.”

The 5th District is lucky to have a candidate who hasn’t lost an ounce of energy after 8 years in office: “I wanted to be the Congresswoman that I needed someone to be for me, and now I am.”

Yes you are, Jahana! It was a real pleasure to hear you debate once again with such passion, command of the facts, and belief in our future. The students in the audience could see you meant it when you reminded us “This is serious.”

All the way with Hayes and the Democratic candidates in Row A.

Molly Fitzmaurice

Sharon


Time to end one-party rule

For the past 16 years, Democrats have enjoyed one-party rule in Hartford. Throughout that time they have controlled the Governorship, both houses of the State Legislature and every statewide office in Connecticut.

As a result, the Democrats own the state’s economic record. That record is not favorable:

~ A recent study disclosed that Connecticut is among the five least affordable states in the country. A related study found that an astounding 84% of residents say that Connecticut is unaffordable and 40% say they would like to move to another state.

~ Connecticut’s unemployment rate is 5.2%, tying California, Washington and Oregon for the highest unemployment rate in the country. Moreover, the latest employment report shows that Connecticut’s labor force has shrunk by 50,000 people over the past 18 months.

~ An obvious reason for the State’s unemployment and workforce problem can be found in a CNBC survey of Top States for Business; that survey found that Connecticut is near the bottom in every one of the ten categories of business competitiveness measurements.

Ryan Fazio wants to change all this. Serving as a State Senator since 2021, he has been a leading voice for cutting electric rates, including the so-called “public benefits” charge, cutting the state income tax, making Connecticut more business-friendly for small business owners and eliminating hundreds of unfunded state mandates on our towns. He has also been a voice for resisting the concentration of power in Hartford, such as the Democrats’ push for statewide zoning and a statewide property tax.

Recent TV commercials by Governor Lamont portray Ryan as “too extreme for Connecticut” and as part of “the extreme MAGA wing of the GOP.” But the Governor’s own past words show that this charge is a lie. Last year, Lamont credited Ryan with helping to negotiate and pass a bill authorizing $300 million in state bond funding. As Lamont told reporters: “He (Fazio) was somebody that we were able to work with. We came together with an energy bill that makes sense.”

Ryan Fazio’s reputation as a moderate Republican who simply wants what is best for Connecticut is why he has twice been re-elected to the State Senate where he is well liked on both sides of the aisle. And it is undoubtedly the reason he has received the endorsement of the Independent Party of Connecticut, the state’s third-largest political party.

Connecticut needs an end to one-party rule in Hartford. Ryan Fazio should be our next Governor.

Tom Morrison

Chair,
Salisbury Republican
Town Committee

Lakeville


Time for Tong to go

Connecticut voters need to send Attorney General William Tong into retirement. Tong has spent the last four years building his national profile as an activist left-wing attorney general rather than focusing on his real job of looking after the interests of Connecticut residents.

In his ego-driven quest to advance his career, he has used our tax dollars to file more that 65 lawsuits against the Trump administration. More recently, he had Connecticut join in the ill-fated lawsuit to block the merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers. This is a misuse of state resources and an abuse of office.

John Bolton offers voters a refreshing change in November. John has practiced law in Westport for over 35 years and served on Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission. John will return the Attorney General’s office to its true purpose: looking out for the interests of Connecticut residents and taxpayers.

Mr. Bolton will, for example, use his office to fight for affordable electric rates, such as advocating for Connecticut ratepayers before state regulators. He will help to protect our environment, such as by using his office to stop the flow of raw sewage down the Connecticut River from Massachusetts. He will protect Connecticut consumers, such as investigating AI-based pricing that disadvantages Connecticut consumers. And he will support local law enforcement efforts and work with Connecticut State Attorneys to fight crime.

It is time to have an Attorney General who will look out for the interests of Connecticut residents instead of making a name for himself in national “progressive” circles. John Bolton should be our next Attorney General.

Janet Lynn

Former Republican
Registar of Voters

Salisbury


Lumaj is best candidate

Peter Lumaj, who fled communist Albania and legally immigrated here, has built his own law practice since 2008.Who better to oppose the Democratic Party’s embrace of socialism— which has never worked—and of its core progressive issues?Peter’s political opponent in the US senate race is career politician Richard Blumenthal, who has held political office for 42 years and, thanks to massive fundraising, has been our US senator for five terms. Blumenthal claims to work for bipartisanship, but he votes against Republicans 98% of the time and voted against all of Trump’s confirmation requests since June.Guess who is against having a photo ID to vote?In stark contrast, Lamaj supports the conservative family values we grew up with, the individual freedoms stemming from capitalism, and the urgent need to eliminate the current voter fraud.If we’ve ever needed a change for the better in our representation in Washington, this has to be it.Reverse the waste and corruption unfettered by the unaccountable Biden administration: vote Lumaj.

Peter Becket

Lakeville


Horn listens and is focused on local issues

On November 3rd, we will be very happy to vote for Maria Horn to be our representative in Hartford. Her record and focus on local issues is unmatched – finance, working families, education, environment and solid waste, to name a few.

She listens and puts her heart and intellect into issues before making decisions, and this has given her leadership in Hartford that benefits us all. We are looking forward to November 3rd and a new chapter for Maria to help our towns with the important decisions that lie ahead.

Thank you,

Curtis Rand,

Salisbury

Gordon Ridgway,

Cornwall


The Lakeville Journal does not endorse or oppose candidates for public office.
This issue of The Lakeville Journal is the last before the general election in which we will publish letters supporting or opposing candidates. To ensure fairness and allow an opportunity for response, election-related letters in the Oct. 29 issue will be limited to rebuttals of previously published letters.

Lakeville Journal
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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