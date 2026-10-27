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Letters to the Editor - October 29, 2026

Can Connecticut become affordable?

We all can plainly see that the cost of living is out of control. The national news programs blame the war with Iran for high gasoline, diesel and home heating oil prices. The Trump tariffs are pushing up the cost of everything else. But we aren’t voting for Trump this year. Our interest this election is much more personal. The questions for Connecticut are increasingly high electric rates, income, sales, gasoline and many other taxes.

We pay the highest electric utility costs in the country 48% above the national average. But that’s not the whole story. Almost a third of our utility bills are taxes and a multitude of fees. When the Governor brags about all the benefits he is providing he neglects to mention that we have to pay for them. Everyone loves Santa Claus, but parents know they have to pay for all those presents.

It’s a paradox. Connecticut is among the 9 wealthiest states in the country. At the same time it ranks among the 5 least affordable states. Property taxes are the third highest in the country. We are fortunate in Salisbury with the 2nd lowest property tax in the state. Housing values are so high the low tax rates provides enough money to fund our efficiently run town.

So practically speaking what can we do about it? The political complexion in Harford isn’t likely to change, but the Governor of Connecticut enjoys a perk the President can only dream about. If Ryan Fazio is elected Governor, he can cut non-essential spending out of the ballooning budgets the legislature prepares by what is called a line-item veto. He won’t have to fight over the whole budget. He would be able to eliminate just the spending that isn’t necessary.

It’s worth considering before Connecticut just becomes too unaffordable to live, run a business or work in.

Bill Littauer

Lakeville


End one-party rule in Washington, D.C.

Tom Morrison’s letter/plea to “end one-party rule in Connecticut” has things backwards.It is time to end one-party rule in Washington, D.C. by the Republican party.

Since Republican office-holders on the CT state level have continued to support the Trump Administration and its policies, which have hurt the United States in many and varied ways, to the point where it may take us a generation to recover, a vote for any Republican nowis a vote to continue the bad actions that the Trump Administration is consistently taking.Mr. Fazio and other Republican candidates may have some things to recommend them for the privilege of holding elective office, but voting for any of them this year will assure the continuing realm of MAGA and the decline of democracy and the United States of America.

Tom Shachtman

Salisbury


Tong is indeed working for CT citizens

A recent letter writer to the Lakeville Journal suggested that our Attorney General, William Tong, wasn’t working for CT citizens when he supported or initiated lawsuits against the Federal government. Please think back to Trump’s first year of his second term; we felt helpless as our Federal government cut and cut and cut funding we citizens relied on – to public health, education, SNAP, Head Start, alternative energy, medical research, even to OUR OWN local public libraries. Our Attorney General William Tong showed us we were not helpless; he filed law suits in direct support and protection of CT citizens’ needs. William Tong is exactly the Attorney General we need to continue the fight to restore and protect the vital services we CT citizens expect and depend on.

Joanne Hayhurst

Lakeville


Obstructed views unkind

A comforting aspect of living in a small town is that an act of kindness can spread its benefit to a large number of local people. In Sharon an individualdonates funds to light an evergreen on the green around which we sing Christmas carolsand which brings a season of joy to people who pass by. People volunteer time to tend to elderly people which brings comfort to entire families. Acts of kindness like this improve quality of life for a large part of the community.

Every time I drive on East Street where it reaches its highest point I slow down to enjoy the view across the valley to Mohawk Mountain and give a little thanks for the moment. People driving on East Street have always enjoyed this view and churches in Sharon have held Easter sunrise services here for decades.

There has been a row of trees planted along the road at this point on East Street,blocking this beautiful view, depriving us all of this pleasure. Dear 152 East Street, please remove these trees and restore this treasure to the people of Sharon. Please do your part, as many people have done, to improve the quality of life for all of us.

Thank you,

William Trowbridge

Sharon

Lakeville Journal
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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