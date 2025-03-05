Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Last year’s first-place winner, violinist Connor McMillen accompanied by bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and pianist Zaccai Curtis.

Provided
education

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.

“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”

Players, ages 13 to 17, will be accompanied by a professional trio featuring bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and drummer Ian Carroll. The pianist, Zaccai Curtis, was a camper himself when he was 13. Now 43, he recently won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album. The panel of adjudicators includes Albert Rivera, Don Braden, Muir, and the trio members.

“We wanted to create a competition that wasn’t about pressure,” Muir explained. “The idea was to provide an opportunity for young musicians to perform in a supportive environment. And what we found was that they naturally started encouraging each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Muir, who has led the Litchfield Jazz Festival and Camp since their inception, initially resisted the idea of a competition. “I always believed competition had no place in music,” she said. A partnership with radio station WDNA in Miami led to a different way of thinking. “They called us and said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you airtime if you give us a scholarship,’” explained Muir. “So that’s what we did. After going down and seeing it and being an adjudicator, I had this feeling that this was run in a very human, non-threatening way and that’s what we strive for here.”

Muir also realized that many students go on to audition for conservatories and had a bit of a revelation. “What’s an audition? It’s a competition,” she said. Realizing that for kids who are serious about music, and for some who even thrive on competition, the scholarship competition was a way to help their progress.

The first-place winner will receive a full scholarship to the Litchfield Jazz Camp. The second-place winner earns a half scholarship, while three honorable mentions will receive $250 scholarships. However, Muir emphasizes that financial need is never a barrier.

“We tell families, ‘if you make under $50,000 a year, call us. We’ll waive the application fee,” she said. “And even if a student doesn’t win, they can still apply for need-based scholarships. It’s important that everyone has a chance.”

This year’s event received about 30 submissions, which were narrowed down to 17 finalists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Texas. Past winners have gone on to significant opportunities, including opening performances at the Litchfield Jazz Festival.

“Our first winner was a 16-year-old violinist, Connor McMillen,” Muir shared. “He came to us when he was 14, and now he’s 17, playing professionally. He’ll be presenting the award to this year’s winner, which adds a special full-circle moment.”

The talent search is supported by The Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Northwest Community Bank, and friends of Litchfield Performing Arts.

“It’s a lot of work to give money away,” Muir said. “Last year, we awarded between $70,000 and $75,000 in scholarships, and we’ll keep doing it because this music changes lives.”

With a packed house expected, audience members are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. “Music is a two-way street,” Muir said. “These young musicians need an audience. We hope the community will come out to support them.”

Enrollment is open for summer 2025. Dates are up to 4 single-week sessions from June 29 through July 25. More information can be found at litchfieldjazzcamp.com

education

Latest News

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang at THRIVE in North Canaan.

Natalia Zukerman

'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.

THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

"Plein Air," the new exhibit at Cornwall Library, features ten watercolors by artist Dorothy Spears. The show will be on display through April 12.

Sava Marinkovic

On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.

“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Winter comfort stir fry

Winter comfort stir fry

This winter is so cold. It gets dark by mid-afternoon, everything’s gotten so expensive, and the news is depressing ... isn’t there anything positive, uplifting? Well, what about a good meal?

Unlike the one referred to in the classic Alka-Seltzer ad, here’s an idea for a tasty, healthy, economical home-cooked meal, suitable for an individual or a dinner party.And a more than ample serving will cost less than a greasy burger and fries at a fast food restaurant!

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes