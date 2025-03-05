Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Latest News
'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.
THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.
“I’ve always wanted to do my own thing,” Lang said. “I wanted to take the ethos of growth and development and learning in a new direction and try to create something new.” His years teaching economics, public policy and human-centered design at The Hotchkiss School has shaped his approach. Over time, his classroom evolved from content-heavy instruction to a relational, inquiry-driven space — desks pushed aside, conversations unfolding in a circle, technology put away. Now, with THRIVE, he’s extending that model beyond the classroom.
At the core of THRIVE is a response to a modern paradox: the more connected we seem digitally, the more isolated many of us feel. “I think people are feeling overwhelmed, scattered and disconnected,” Lang observed. “I believe we have the solutions within us and THRIVE is here to help activate that.”
The offerings range widely — active listening workshops, parenting in a tech-driven world, communication strategies for work teams and sessions on intercultural dialogue. The facilitators are friends, colleagues and trusted experts — educators, therapists, artists and storytellers — all committed to meaningful learning. Since its start in September, events have been free, testing demand and interest. The spring and summer sessions, however, will be immersive experiences, some requiring applications. Lang emphasized that fees will never be a barrier to entry. “I could have gone the nonprofit route,” said Lang. “That’s what I originally thought this was going to be because I think the mission and vision could be supported by foundations, grant money and government money. But with growing instability in that sector and limited personal bandwidth, I would have spent all my energy chasing funding — and then I still would need to find the people to come.” Instead, Lang is taking a leap, trusting that the offerings at THRIVE will speak to people and fill a great need.
Lang is clear that THRIVE is not therapy. “This is about growth,” Lang clarified. “We’re creating spaces where people can step into new conversations, new perspectives and new possibilities.” And as he builds this venture — without the scaffolding of social media or external funding — his approach is organic and personal. Handwritten notes have replaced digital outreach. Word-of-mouth has fueled momentum. “When people sit in the space and connect, they want to come back,” he stated simply.
THRIVE is, in many ways, Lang’s own experiment in human-centered design. His guiding question: What happens when we create intentional, well-facilitated spaces for learning and connection? The early responses — parents returning for a second workshop, work teams finding new alignment, individuals stepping into growth — suggest something powerful is taking root.
“I gave up everything. Stability. But I believe in myself,” said Lang. “And I believe in the power of people coming together to learn, to listen, to grow. That’s what THRIVE is all about.”
To find out more and register for events, visit: aspacetothrive.org
On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.
“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.
The ten watercolors that Plein Air comprises are steeped in the essence of the Northwest Corner. Though few are located explicitly — on Warren Town Beach, or in the skies over Lake Waramaug — each is charged with the spirit of the region that so inspired Spears.
“Plein Air” will be on display through April 12 at the Cornwall Library, and all works are available for purchase.
Winter comfort stir fry
This winter is so cold. It gets dark by mid-afternoon, everything’s gotten so expensive, and the news is depressing ... isn’t there anything positive, uplifting? Well, what about a good meal?
Unlike the one referred to in the classic Alka-Seltzer ad, here’s an idea for a tasty, healthy, economical home-cooked meal, suitable for an individual or a dinner party.And a more than ample serving will cost less than a greasy burger and fries at a fast food restaurant!
I try to buy all the ingredients from my favorite food market: meat, vegetables, rice and a special Asian black pepper sauce.
The end result is a stir- fry dish that combines meat, vegetables, and rice, creating a whole greater than the sum of its parts.
Here is a meal with ingredients for eight people.
While this dish could be made with another meat, I prefer beef. Any high-quality steak will do, but I usually use about a pound and a half of filet mignon. It sounds expensive, but it’s delicious, and you can usually use every bit, unlike most cuts.
I slice the filet mignon up into tiny pieces so that every bite of the finished product has some of the beef in it.And with about 3/16 of a pound of beef per serving, one gets more meat than in a commercial hamburger.
In a wok, I brown the cut meat for a minute or so in a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil making sure not to overcook it. Then I set it aside until the vegetables are nearly cooked and then stir it into the mixture.
I like to use a variety of vegetables. I start with two or three good-sized onions which I slice and then further chop up into small bits. I cook them over high heat until they start to brown, then remove them, adding them back to the wok when the vegetables are nearly done.
I try to get the best vegetables I can find, in season if possible.I typically use four or five different vegetables, all cut into small pieces.I try to find a happy medium between tiny, indistinguishable bits and huge hunks. Some reliable favorites are asparagus, string beans, sweet orange and yellow peppers, carrots and red cabbage. I even check my refrigerator for leftovers that might be good in the mix and I always try to have something colorful such as carrots or peppers.
Some folks like the stir fry vegetables al dente, some prefer more fully cooked; but it usually works best if all are cooked about the same amount. I cook the vegetables fast over high heat but stand over them to avoid overcooking and take frequent test bites. It’s better to undercook rather than overcook, especially if some of it is to be reheated and eaten the next day.
Rice inevitably makes the dish tastier and a more balanced meal. Most any high quality variety will do, but I prefer — when I can find it — wild rice for its greater flavor. And although some might find it decadent, I add a moderate amount of butter. The rice, of course, is cooked separately according to manufacturer’s directions and added to the overall mix only when served.
A final ingredient which helps bind the whole dish together and is tasty is a small amount of a specially prepared Asian black pepper sauce. It can be applied in small doses to individual portions and should be stirred in well.
I cook everything but the rice in a standard wok with a top that speeds and evens out the cooking, but a good size fry pan will do fine. The final stir fry tastes best served hot.
One more thing. How about a compatible dessert? Try homemade applesauce. Cut up several apples, discarding the cores but keeping the skins. Cook the pieces until soft and squeeze through a food mill made for the purpose and voilà, fresh apple sauce.
Enjoy!
Architect and landscape designer Mac Gordon lives in Lakeville