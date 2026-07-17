LIVE @ AMP: The Love Dogs

The lighthearted competition invites teams of five, with four people pushing and one riding atop the “bed.” The term is used loosely as any creative contraption with four wheels qualifies. Past entries have included a toilet bolted to a cart, a trash can on wheels, and a kayak mounted on wheels.

Participants must be 18 years or older to compete.

Teams race one at a time and will be timed pushing their “bed” down the street, around a cone, and back. Participants must be 18 years old.

The race was previously held at North Canaan Elementary School, but will be held on Main Street and will start by the St. Martin of Tours Church of St. Joseph.

“The road will be closed,” said Will Perotti. “There will be a ton of people right there, so it will be a spectacle.”

Will Perotti is encouraging people to just show up if they're interested in competing. Preparedness is not a worry at the Bed Race. When asked about his team on Friday, Will said, “I don't really have our team locked down together. I usually wait till the last minute and then I guilt trip somebody.”

The race is for bragging rights.

“I believe there will be a very, very expensive, really high-end piece of plastic trophy and bragging rights for the next year. That's really what's valuable.”