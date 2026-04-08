Local author recounts how royal statue was melted into wartime bullets
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE – Litchfield County may not have been the site of major battles during the American Revolution, but its residents made their mark in other ways – including turning a statue of King George III into 42,088 bullets.
Peter Vermilyea, a social studies teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of the newly published “Litchfield County and the American Revolution,” walked an audience through the story of Oliver Wolcott — a prominent Litchfield County citizen — and the fate of the King George statue during a talk Saturday, April 4, at the D.M. Hunt Library in Falls Village.
The statue, made of lead and covered in gilt, was erected in Manhattan’s Bowling Green on Aug. 16, 1770, to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of Prince Frederick, the King’s father.
King George III was popular at the time, having signed the repeal of the hated Stamp Act.
The New York Sons of Liberty, however, saw things differently. Vermilyea said they had lobbied for a statue of William Pitt, who led the fight against the Stamp Act.
But Parliament balked at the cost, especially to honor a colonial.
So alongside the gilded equestrian statue of the king in Roman finery stood a pedestrian-standing-statue of Pitt.
“The imperial message was clear.”
That message would not last. On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud in New York.
The city was on edge anyway. The British occupied the harbor with about 32,000 troops, while George Washington and his army of roughly 20,000 shared the city with a civilian population of about 20,000.
Washington read the Declaration to the troops and assembled civilians.
The troops went back to barracks, but the civilians had other ideas.
They marched to Bowling Green and pulled down the statue of King George.
Among those watching was Litchfield’s Oliver Wolcott.
He was the son of a governor, a governor himself as well as a member of the legislature.
Vermilyea said Wolcott was a Puritan and a conservative in every sense of the word. He was the last man to approve of or join in any sort of mob action, such as destroying a statue.
Vermilyea said the American Revolution was essentially a conservative action.
The colonists had been left more or less alone by the Crown for 100 years, until the French and Indian War (1754-1763).
And the colonies had prospered.
After the French and Indian War, however, the British became far more involved in the colonies and imposed the various taxes and levies that sparked the Revolution.
Far from being radicals, the colonists “wanted to go back to 1762.”
But events were moving fast, and by April of 1776, Wolcott wrote in a letter to his wife that independence was inevitable.
“A final separation between the countries I consider as unavoidable.”
Once the statue had been toppled and broken into several big pieces, Wolcott and the sheriff of New York took charge.
Wolcott told the crowd that the statue could be melted down for musket balls in Litchfield, and the pieces were loaded into an oxcart.
The journey was not easy. Loyalists intercepted the cart and made off with about half of the lead. Still, Wolcott and the remaining fragments reached Litchfield.
In a shed in an apple orchard next to Wolcott’s home, the community got to work. The statue was reduced to 100 pieces, each weighing about 20 pounds.
Fires were built, and the lead pieces were melted in kettles and poured into molds.
Wolcott, methodical by nature, kept detailed records on who produced what.
A Mrs. Marvin produced 6,058 bullets – referred to as “cartridges,” although they were round lead balls, not modern cartridges– while a woman named Mary Ann led the effort with 10,790.
Washington later said the ammunition made from the statue had been “exceedingly useful.”
D.H. Callahan
On Sunday, April 12, the long-running public radio program “Selected Shorts” returns to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains.
Whether torn from the pages of history or pulled from the ether of the imagination, short stories have the power to build entire worlds in just a few digestible pages or paragraphs. But as powerful as they can be, they are rarely given the recognition or appreciation they deserve.
In 1985, Symphony Space on Manhattan’s Upper West Side created Selected Shorts, aiming to give short-form literature a greater audience. Selected Shorts puts the words of established and emerging authors into the mouths of some of the greatest actors of the stage and screen.
Since its founding, Selected Shorts has been a regular stage show at Symphony Space, a radio program, a podcast and, in this case and others, a traveling performance.
With a rotating line of hosts and actors bringing the literature to life, attendees at the Stissing Center will be treated to performances by Joanna Gleason, Deborah S. Craig, Michael Emerson and the legendary first-season “Saturday Night Live” cast member — and original Conehead — Jane Curtin.
Tickets at thestissingcenter.org
Bobby Graham & Matthew Marden
Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.
I remember all the trips growing up going to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to see my grandparents. My grandfather, Bainbridge Dugazon, always had a pot of gumbo on the stove. The gumbo was shared with family and friends over a meal of crusty French bread and a crisp green salad. And don’t forget your favorite hot sauce — Tabasco, Louisiana Crystal — all available at Dugazon.
We also loved to visit Phil’s Oyster Bar on Government Street for their gumbo when it wasn’t made at home. I can still smell it now. Here is a favorite recipe for chicken and sausage gumbo. Enjoy — it’s one of Louisiana’s signature dishes.
Jeff Holt
(adapted from “Cooking Up a Storm” by Marcelle Bienvenu and Judy Walker, editors)
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Total time: About 3½ hours
Ingredients
•1 (3- to 5-pound) hen, cut into serving pieces (bone-in preferred; boneless breasts and thighs can be used)
•Salt, to taste
•Dash of black pepper
•1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning
•1 cup vegetable oil
•1 cup all-purpose flour
•2 cups chopped yellow onion
•1 cup chopped green bell pepper
•½ cup chopped celery
•About 2½ quarts chicken broth (store-bought is fine)
•2 bay leaves
•½ teaspoon thyme (fresh or dried)
•1 pound andouille sausage, sliced ¼ inch thick
•¼ cup chopped green onions
•2 to 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
•Hot cooked rice, for serving
Preparation
1. Season the chicken with salt, pepper and Creole seasoning; set aside.
2 .In a large Dutch oven, combine the oil and flour over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the roux turns a deep brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
3. Add the onion, bell pepper and celery and cook, stirring, until very soft, 8 to 10 minutes.
4. Add the chicken broth and stir until smooth. Add the chicken, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Partially cover and cook until the chicken is fork-tender, 2 to 3 hours, adding more broth as needed to keep the gumbo loose and soupy.
5. Add the sausage and simmer for 30 minutes more. (For deeper flavor, brown the sausage in a frying pan before adding.)
6. Adjust seasoning to taste, then stir in the green onions and parsley. Remove the bay leaves.
7. Serve over hot rice, with crusty French bread, butter, a crunchy green salad with French vinaigrette and hot sauce.
Lakeville Journal
Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson performs at The Grace Note at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. A Grammy Award-nominated artist, she blends folk, pop and Americana with a warm, expressive style.Tickets at thestissingcenter.org
Riley Klein
KENT – Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s softball team traveled to Kent School for a scrimmage Wednesday, April 1.
The non-league game gave players an opportunity to dust off their cleats, though they quickly became muddy when it started to rain in the third inning.
Autumn McKonePhoto by Riley Klein
Team captain Madeline Mechare was the lone senior in HVRHS’s lineup, which included three juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen. Coach Kayleigh Selino shuffled defensive positions between innings as she evaluated her young roster.
Sophomore Payton Wagner started the game pitching for HVRHS and freshman Kendall Koerner was the starting pitcher for Kent. Junior Kensi Watson also spent time on the mound for HVRHS.
Madeline MecherePhoto by Riley Klein
It was Kent’s second scrimmage against a Berkshire League team after playing Lakeview High School the previous day. Kent looked ready for another spring in the Founder’s League with the regular season scheduled to begin Saturday, April 4, at Hopkins School in New Haven.
HVRHS’s regular season is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 8, at Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury.
Riley Klein
Lakeview High School hosted a preseason track meet Thursday, April 2, in Litchfield. It was a chilly start to the season with intermittent rain and temperatures hovering around 38 degrees. Lakeview invited Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Wolcott Technical High School, Gilbert School, Nonnewaug High School, Northwestern Regional High School, Kaynor Technical High School and Thomaston High School to participate in the scrimmage. Berkshire League competition begins April 21 at HVRHS.
Simon MarkowPhoto by Riley Klein
Alec Linden
FALLS VILLAGE – Nearly 30 creatives from the Northwest Corner and beyond gathered under the high ceilings of Falls Village’s Center on Main on Saturday night to bask in the breadth of performance artists the region has to offer.
Held on the first Saturday of each month, the 12 Moons Coffeehouse — an event organized by husband-and-wife duo John and Nancy Nowak — has brought local artists together with near-uninterrupted regularity since 2012.
The April 4 program followed the standard 12 Moons format, kicking off with an open mic session before a featured act took the stage.This month’s headliners were Salisbury-based guitarist and vocalist Joel Blumert, accompanied by harmonica player Bob Hennessey of Cromwell.
The evening began with a slate of open mic performers, who shared their work with a respectful yet lively audience. Some attendees sipped coffee or tea and enjoyed donation-based treats provided by 12 Moons, while others brought their own snacks and wine, adding to the bohemian coffeehouse atmosphere.
John Nowak led the open session with his rendition of “The Ones I Love” by contemporary folk artist Robby Hecht. With performers limited to 10 minutes each, the program moved quickly.
Among the varied offerings were piano and vocal performances by Amy Olitsky, blues guitar from John Sprague, and original instrumental guitar pieces by Danny Peelish. Sandro LaRosa shared songs from Italy, while Betsy Glassman and Frank Derwitsch performed with their folk-rock band, The Greys. Mary Ellen Braun offered traditional tunes a cappella, David Capellaro recited his original poetry, and another performer combined vocals with African drumming.
Renowned fingerstyle guitarist and 12 Moons fixture – as well as next month’s featured performer – Stephen Bennett closed out the open session with two tracks demonstrating his agile style: a lilting, decades-old original called “Most Beautiful Sky” and a bouncy instrumental version of The Beatles’ classic “I Saw Her Standing There.”
Even without words, his lively interpretation of the song had audience members humming and singing gently along within seconds of opening the first verse.
After a short break, Blumert and Hennessy launched into an hour of folk interpretations of source material ranging from traditional folk tunes to 1960’s jazz standards and even the 1981 hit “Tempted” by British band Squeeze.
“It’s weird playing at night,” Blumert said as he tuned up one of his two custom-finish jade green instruments from Irish manufacturer Emerald Guitars. “I mostly play at nursing homes, and I’m usually playing at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” he continued, getting a warm laugh from the crowd.
Between covers of classics like Johnny Mathis’ “When Sunny Gets Blue” and Paul Craft’s bluegrass staple “Raised by the Railroad Line,” Blumert played one of his own songs, a seasonally-appropriate number called “Bloodroots in Blossom” that he said was inspired by the sight of a great blue heron from the Dover Plains train station twenty years ago.
“Ideas for songs come from really weird places,” he said.
He closed the night out with an energetic call-and-response performance of Preston “Red” Foster’s 1956 blues tune “Got My Mojo Working,” made famous by Muddy Waters’ recording the next year.
While breaking down after the show, Nowak reflected on the long-running, donation-only event. “It promotes community, live music and poetry,” he said. “And we’re going to keep doing it.”
12 Moons will return to the Center on Main the first Saturday in May for Stephen Bennett’s feature performance and, as always, plenty of additional talent to enjoy.