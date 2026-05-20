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HVRHS FFA: Agricultural students display skills at Open House

HVRHS FFA: Agricultural students display skills at Open House

Michael Gawel drives the tractor for the event’s hayride.

Ruth Epstein

FALLS VILLAGE — Agricultural students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School showcased 154 projects during the annual FFA Open House Wednesday, May 13, drawing parents, alumni, judges and community members to celebrate a year of hands-on learning.

Founded in 1940, the Housatonic Valley FFA chapter is part of the nation’s largest student-led organization, preparing students for leadership and careers in agriculture, science, business and skilled trades. The annual open house serves as a year-end showcase highlighting the culmination of students’ weeks-long projects.

Students enrolled in second-semester agricultural education classes are required to participate in the open house, which counts as a summative grade. Judges – which include members of the community – provide feedback on the projects.

Chris Crane shows off a racecar that he built with his family Madi Long

“We reach out to the community asking for business leaders, industry professionals, as well as parents, former students and teachers,” said Dave Moran, Ag-Ed department chair. He said the goal of the open house is for students to demonstrate a skill they have learned and show their proficiency to the public.

Michael Gawel Jr., a junior from Sheffield, Mass., demonstrated to judge David Parks how GPS technology can make operating an excavator more efficient.

The machine, owned by the Gawel family’s company, M&M Excavating of Sheffield, was outfitted with sensors. Using an electronic device, Gawel demonstrated how the GPS technology guides the digging process.

He said the system eliminates the need for a laborer to actually climb into the hole to check the elevations and levels. That person can instead work on another aspect of the job.

“It’s more efficient,” Gawel said.

James Appelby, a sophomore from Kent, showed off his rebuilt 1983 John Deere 950 tractor. He said the tractor needed a lot of help.

“It needed all new electrical,” Appelby said, ticking items off his fingers. “I fixed all the leaks, added power steering and changed the gear levers.”

He said the tractor gets used every day.

Avery Hutton of North Canaan, a sophomore, discussed dairy judging as two cows – an Ayrshire and Brown Swiss – looked on placidly nearby. Hutton detailed the ins and outs of showing dairy cattle, which she has been doing for eight years.

She said her family owns a dairy farm and that she has operated her own limited liability company for “show cows” for the past three years.

Falls Village junior Hayden Bachman’s project focused on the process of obtaining animal health certificates.

Hayden Bachman with Lissylu, a four-month old Holstein.Patrick L. Sullivan

The paperwork is necessary for exhibitions, and keeping up with it is a constant concern.

“You have to get it within 30 days of a show, and it’s good for 30 days,” she said.

Bachman showed a sample certificate, while her display explained the steps exhibitors must complete before a veterinarian inspects the animals and issues the certificate.

Senior Sara Ireland of West Cornwall playfully convinced HVRHS principal Ian Strever to tuck one of her carnation boutonnieres into the breast pocket of his sport coat.

Ireland said a store-bought boutonniere can cost between $30 to $50, while a homemade version ranges from just $5 to $15.

The project requires cardstock, greenery, carnations, glue and a hot glue gun. Finishing epoxy helps keep the flowers looking fresh longer, Ireland said. Ribbon is optional, though, and Ireland said she prefers a simpler look.

Lauren Sorrell pets the school\u2019s goat, Marvin. Madi Long

Inside the garage, HVRHS social studies teacher Deron Bayer was deep in discussion with Cornwall sophomore Winter Cheney about Cheney’s rebuilt 1995 Yamaha YZ80 motorcycle.

“The piston failed,” Cheney said. “Then everything went.”

He added that he couldn’t afford to have the bike repaired in a shop, so he decided to do it himself, with some help from a knowledgeable friend.

It took four months and there was a certain amount of trial and error involved, Cheney said.

The trial and error was the point.

“I did it to learn how,” he said. “And when it all comes together, it’s worth it.”


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