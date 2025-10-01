Local Matters - October 2025

Healthcare

Download directlyDownload directly

Latest News

Meet the Candidates: Salisbury

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Salisbury, Curtis Rand (D) is running unopposed for his 11th term as first selectman. There are three candidates for selectman. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


Keep ReadingShow less
elections

Fire claims old factory in Torrington

Fire claims old factory in Torrington
Stephanie Januszewski

Crews battled raging flames in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 28, when an abandoned factory on High Street in Torrington caught fire. At 1 a.m. ladder trucks were deployed around the brick building to contain the fire, an effort which persisted well into daybreak. By 8 a.m., crews had still not entered the building due to unsafe conditions. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown. Multiple departments responded from as far as Plainville and residents reported the smell of smoke from miles away. High Street remained closed on Monday with rubble in the road. The building once housed the Hendey Machine Company, which was among the largest employers in Torrington prior to the firm’s closure in the 1950s.

fire

Horses heal: Time Out Foundation partners with Healing Hoofbeats in Lakeville

Horses heal: Time Out Foundation partners with Healing Hoofbeats in Lakeville

Corinne Kalser, MD, left, talks about the benefits of animals as therapy partners, as Renee Bouffard, LCSW, of Healing Hoofbeats of CT, on right, watches Harry Potter, a young horse at Time Out.In the background, Finnegan, lead horse at Time Out comes to see what’s going on.

L. Tomaino
“Horses and other livestock maintain their wild instincts. They sense what we are feeling and that makes them amazing therapy partners.”
— Renee Bouffard, LCSW

In 2008, Time Out Foundation became an official rescue and therapeutic riding facility, fulfilling a lifelong dream of founder, Corinne Kalser, M.D.With her husband, David McArthur, LCSW, and the rest of their staff, they offer a haven for children and adults through gentle, relaxed therapies centered around animals — rescued horses, dogs, cats, and goats — on their 35-acre farm in Lakeville.

To ensure the foundation continues, Kalser is partnering with Healing Hoofbeats of CT, an organization with a similar philosophy of care.

Keep ReadingShow less
health