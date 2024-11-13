Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

In addition to the conversation, the event will feature a brief guided meditation led by Harris, followed by a Q&A, allowing attendees to gain a deeper understanding of his approach to mindfulness. This event builds on the success of a previous Luminaries Series gathering, the recent talk by Ian Tattersall, Curator Emeritus at the American Museum of Natural History, who, in August, shared insights on human cognition and its evolution in conversation with Dr. Scott A. Small of Columbia University.

Tickets for Harris’s appearance are priced at $30-$40 and can be purchased through the Troutbeck website. Guests booking a room at Troutbeck for the evening will receive complimentary tickets to the event, enhancing the immersive experience. Troutbeck, known for its historic role as a gathering place for thinkers and visionaries, provides the ideal setting for Harris’s exploration of meditation’s benefits.

With the 2025 Luminaries Series calendar forthcoming, Troutbeck continues its tradition of hosting distinguished figures, drawing on its rich history as a hub for intellectual and cultural exchange.

