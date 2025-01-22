the body scientific

Measles kills: A short history

He knows nothing and thinks he knows everything. That points clearly to a political career.
—George Bernard Shaw

In 1962, about 500,000 American kids got measles, with fever and spots made by the immune system reacting with the virus. Many of us remember it as relatively benign and I have heard people say, ‘I had it, and it wasn’t so bad’. But we are not all the same; we are not inbred white mice. Some people respond differently; immune systems are complex and vary from one person to the next. About 20% of affected children had complications, usually encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. Or they had diarrhea and dehydration. Many were hospitalized and about four hundred died. Year after year. That is hard to imagine now, because in 1963, a vaccine was produced by the legendary Dr. Sidney Hillman and his team at Merck. The Merck team made many vaccines and saved millions of lives.

After 1963, measles was one less thing for parents to worry about, along with polio, mumps, rubella, and then chickenpox. Whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus had been dealt with through earlier vaccines. Measles virus did not disappear, it was not eradicated like smallpox; It still stalks unvaccinated communities.

The measles virus is very contagious, more than SARS-CoV-2. Measles has another insidious property—it wrecks existing immune responses and not just a person’s response to measles. Imagine a child in Africa, whose immune system is just managing to keep the malaria parasite at bay. A case of measles will depress the immune system, unleash the malaria parasite, and may kill the child. Measles virus is one of the great killers in Africa with 47,000 deaths in 2022. Most viruses have ways to suppress immune systems, but measles is a champion of immune suppression and contagion.

The vaccine is exceptionally effective. And measles returns when vaccination stops. In an under-vaccinated community, a single tourist shedding measles virus can start an epidemic. That is what happened in September 2019, in American Samoa, in the months before the Covid pandemic.

The ground had been prepared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had visited Samoa, met with government officials, and told them and other people that the vaccine caused autism. In 2017, 74% of babies were vaccinated, which was already low, but by January 6, 2020, only 31 to 34% of newborns were being vaccinated. Before the outbreak there were almost no cases of measles . A single infected tourist introduced the virus and by the 6th of January 2020 there were 5,700 cases and 83 deaths. The population is about 200,000 and about 100,000 doses of vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) were administered. Schools were closed, and sports teams were idle (Samoans play rugby). People stayed home and hung out a red flag to summon the vaccination teams. Other islands in the region had 99% vaccination rates and no measles or noticeable increases in autism. Wikipedia has a lengthy article on the American Samoa measles outbreak, well as others in the South Pacific.

An emergency response by Samoan health workers converted to vaccinators with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the public health agencies of New Zealand, Australia, Israel, and Franch Polynesia and may other countries, and health agencies stamped out the measles epidemic by January 22, 2020.

I do not know if there were any cases of autism among the thousands of children who were vaccinated, as Mr. Kennedy’s theory predicts there would be. Did Mr. Kennedy even ask if autism had increased after thousands of kids got measles vaccine? There should have been a wave, according to his theory, but if you don’t ask, the theory remains intact.

Raw data say no increase in autism occurred. The American Samoa Public Health website, does not mention autism as a problem. I called the American Samoan Health Authorities. They were very cooperative and have not noticed anything of concern, but being competent officials said that they will do a deeper investigation. Numbers count. We will let you know the results.

The message from these events is simple: Be skeptical of people who never admit that they are wrong. Do not trust people whose message is meant to instill fear. Don’t believe people who think they know, but don’t. Do not put Robert F. Kennedy in charge of any American health agency, let alone all of them. Genial skepticism is a virtue that keeps people healthy, even alive.

Richard Kessin, PhD, is Professor Emeritus of Pathology and Cell Biology at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

the body scientific

Latest News

'Gather' at Troutbeck

'Gather' at Troutbeck

Romane Recalde speaking about her new business at Gather.

Natalia Zukerman

Hosted by Jason Klein and Sascha Lewis, an ongoing series called “Gather” at Troutbeck in Amenia brings together a curious crowd of local entrepreneurs, artists, and others with a story to tell for an intimate midday chat. On Thursday, Jan. 16, floral designer Romane Recalde, owner of the newly opened Le Jardin in Amenia, took center stage to share her journey from modeling in Miami to cultivating flowers in the Hudson Valley. Gather is a place to share stories, swap advice, and celebrate some of the unique businesses that make our area vibrant — all with a delicious lunch on the side. The gatherings are unconventional in the best way, with no agenda beyond good conversation and community building.

Recalde’s story isn’t just about creating a flower shop; it’s about a complete reinvention of self. “I hated Miami so much,” said the French-born Recalde, recalling her time in Florida before moving to New York. She worked as a model in New York, and eventually met her husband, James. Their pandemic escape to Turks and Caicos turned into a six-month stay, which in turn led them to Millbrook and finally to their home in Amenia, where Recalde’s connection to nature blossomed.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Mad Rose opens ‘Assembled’ exhibition

Mad Rose opens ‘Assembled’ exhibition
Mad Rose Gallery director Michael Flowers contributed to the gallery's "Assembled" exhibit with a series of collaged landscape photographs
Nathan Miller

Mad Rose Gallery’s “Assembled” exhibition opened Saturday, Jan. 18, with a public reception.

The eclectic exhibition — on view until March 2 at the gallery on the intersection of Routes 22 and 44 in Millerton — gathers together work from a group of diverse artists with decades of experience between them. The exhibition itself is true to the name, featuring photographs, sculptures, drawings and mixed media works in all shapes and sizes.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The fragile bonds of family: a review of Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters'

The fragile bonds of family: a review of Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters'

Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters' is written with such verve and poetic imagination that it’s hard to fathom how it could be the author’s first novel. Ms. Lerner, 64, has worked for three decades as a literary agent, editor, and non-fiction writer, but at some point during the Covid pandemic — without any forethought — she sat down and typed out the first line of the novel exactly as it now appears in the book, and then completed it without telling anyone what she was up to.

The novel takes place over twenty years — from the 1970s into the ’90s — and is a kind of guide for that era. It reads like a memoir accompanied by some bouncy dialogue, but is actually a work of what’s called autofiction in which Lerner mixes her own experiences — including her own struggle with mental illness — with things she simply makes up. The fictional narrator is Amy Shred, the younger of two sisters in an upper-middle-class, secular Jewish family living in the suburbs of New Haven, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
books

Lazy, hazy days of...winter?

Lazy, hazy days of...winter?

This small stream is fishable, despite the wintry conditions. It probably won't be a pleasant or productive experience, but it can be done.

Patrick L. Sullivan

When syndicated columnists run out of ideas they do one of two things.

First they collect the last couple year’s worth of columns and call it a book. These are published to great acclaim from other syndicated columnists and show up in due course in gigantic, ziggurat-shaped mounds at Costco for $4.98 a pop.

Keep ReadingShow less