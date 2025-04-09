Meet the medical providers at CHWC in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Community Health & Wellness Center opened the doors of its North Canaan facility in May 2024 and has since served more than 1,000 patients.

Today, the center continues to blossom with a team of dedicated, specialized professionals.

CHWC offers a wide range of medical services to meet the needs of the community.

Residents of the Northwest Corner and beyond have access to primary care for adults and adolescents, pediatric care for newborns and children, behavioral therapy, social services, substance abuse counseling and chiropractic care.

In addition to an administrative and support team, there are eight medical providers on site.





Photo by Riley Klein

Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD, MPH

Chief Medical Officer

Services provided: General internal medicine, infectious disease consults, HIV primary care.

Dr. Sarah Humphreys is originally from New York City and has spent time in the Northwest Corner throughout her life. Humphreys became chief medical officer at CHWC in March 2025.

“I’ve been coming to the Salisbury area since I was a baby and learned to swim in Lakeville Lake. I’m excited to help grow and strengthen community health access in the Northwest Corner.”

Humphreys earned her BA from Brown University before completing a Master of Public Health at Yale University. She then obtained her medical degree from Ben Gurion University in Israel, followed by residency in Internal Medicine at New York University and a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Humphreys said at CHWC “it’s not just about what medical services we’re providing, but really trying to help people in their lives.”









Photo by Riley Klein

Dr. Deborah Buccino, MD, FAAP

Pediatrician and Child Behavioral Development Specialist

Services Provided: Youth autism evaluation (under age 6) and treatment/evaluation for individuals with developmental behavioral challenges (under age 21).

Dr. Deborah Buccino joined CHWC’s North Canaan facility in September 2024, bringing more than 25 years of professional experience. She previously worked as a physician for public and private schools ranging from preschool through college. She has been an Instructor of Pediatrics at Boston University Medical School and UMass Chan Medical School.

In addition to autism spectrum disorder evaluations, Buccino works with individuals under the age of 21 experiencing developmental behavioral challenges like ADHD, anxiety, depression, emotional dysregulation, sleep and feeding difficulties.

Having spent time in Connecticut has a child, she is “excited to be reconnecting with my Connecticut roots. I am passionate about collaborative care that bridges silos between youth, families, healthcare providers and school staff to deliver optimal support.”









Photo by Riley Klein

Rebecca Malone

Family Nurse Practitioner

Services provided: Pediatric primary care from newborn through young adulthood. School based primary care at HVRHS and NCES.

Rebecca Malone, of Sharon, began her career in pediatric primary care in January 2009 practicing family medicine and offering substance abuse treatment. Malone’s experience includes health promotion, disease prevention, adolescent health and diagnosing and treating asthma, allergies, anxiety, depression, ADHD, diabetes and thyroid disease.

Malone’s role as a school-based primary care provider allows her to “take care of students in their natural habitat.” There is no bill for students utilizing this in-school medical care program at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and North Canaan Elementary School. Parents must sign a consent form in order for their child to receive treatment.

Outside of work, Malone enjoys “being outdoors with my family, paddleboarding, hiking and raising food on our farm. In addition, I coach cheerleading with amazing athletes ages 5 to 14.”









Photo by Riley Klein

Catherine “Cay” Hosterman

Family Nurse Practitioner

Services provided: Primary care for adults and adolescents, Dept. of Transportation physicals for CDLs.

With more than 20 years of experience as a nurse practitioner, Cay Hosterman brings knowledge from a variety of settings working in adult and adolescent health.

Hosterman is licensed to provide Department of Transportation physicals, which is necessary for those seeking commercial driver’s licenses.

“So the highway department and [Becton, Dickinson & Company] can come here. If you need to have a CDL license, you need to have a physical,” she said. “We do those here.”

Hosterman is originally from Kent and enjoys hiking, skiing and spending time in the community with friends and family.

Hosterman earned her degrees from University of New Hampshire and Fairfield University.









Photo by Riley Klein

Elizabeth Russ

Family nurse practitioner

Services provided: Primary care provider for all ages.

Joining CHWC earlier this year, Elizabeth Russ brings experience from a previous private practice and more than five years as an emergency department nurse at Sharon Hospital.

“I am a Litchfield County native who grew up showing dairy cattle as a member of the Busy Farmer’s 4-H Club here in North Canaan. On my days off, I help on my family’s farm in Cornwall.”

Russ earned her degrees from Quinnipiac University, Hartwick College and St. Lawrence University before returning to the Northwest Corner to practice medicine.









Photo by Riley Klein

Kristy Clark

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Services provided: Psychiatric evaluation and medication management.

A Master of Science in Nursing, Kristy Clark has 35 years’ experience as a psychiatric nurse in various inpatient, emergency and school nursing settings. She joined CHWC in 2023.

“I wanted to work in a center that provides care to everyone who needs it. I love to be able to help people in a small-town setting and in reaching one person.Also reaching a family and making ripples of positive mental health.”

Clark lives in Goshen with her husband and two Cavalier spaniels.









Photo by Riley Klein

Elise Sideli

Licensed Master Social Worker

Services provided: Outpatient clinical services for adults.

Elise Sideli offers the skills of an experienced social worker in community mental health, early college and recovery residence health centers. She provides therapy to individuals through CHWC.

In addition to CHWC’s North Canaan facility, Sideli also works with East Rock Collective in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

She is native to the area, having grown up in New York State, and now resides in South Egremont, Massachusetts.

“I love cycling, hiking and making jewelry, and I enjoy working at my local CSA in the summer.”









Photo provided

Kimberly Layman

Chiropractic Physician

Services provided: Diagnosis and management of musculoskeletal conditions.

Kimberly Layman was magna cum laude at Keene College, earning her BS in biology in 2012 and her Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2017.

Layman is a spine specialist, certified in Active Release Technique and FAKTR.

Prior to joining CHWC, she ran Layman Sport and Family Chiropractic in Litchfield County.

Layman also brings experience from clinical rotations through Stonybrook Hospital on Long Island, New York, Optimus Health in Bridgeport and with minor league baseball team The Bridgeport Bluefish.