Newly named Bunny McGuire Park honors local legend

NORTH CANAAN — In recognition of her decades of service to the community, Bunny McGuire Park was named by the Board of Selectmen Jan. 6.

The newly named park on Main Street officially combines Lawrence Field, the large pavilion, Robert Jacquier Skating Area, the basketball court, the playground and the soon-to-be-created dog park into a single entity.

First Selectman Brian Ohler said this area is North Canaan’s “special place.” By naming it Bunny McGuire Park, Ohler said, the selectmen were “bestowing upon it the name of someone who embodies all of the good that our beloved town has to offer.”

McGuire received an extended round of applause as the selectmen unanimously voted to approve the name. She reported she was surprised to see her daughter, who lives in Sharon, attend the North Canaan selectmen’s meeting but said it all made sense once the surprise announcement was made.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” remarked McGuire as she thanked the selectmen. “It’s such an honor.”

McGuire was born in East Canaan and has served on the North Canaan Beautification Committee for roughly four decades, overseeing maintenance of the Community Arboretum and the seven town-owned garden beds.

Among her long list of civil service positions, McGuire is president of the board at Douglas Library, a volunteer poll worker for elections, on the board at the historical society, a justice of the peace, a regular helper at her church, and for many years worked at North Canaan Elementary School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Ohler described McGuire as, “A person whose name is truly synonymous with service, kindness, civility and generosity.”

A formal dedication ceremony will be planned for the spring of 2025.

