The four bedroom home at 70 Colebrook Road was built in 1976 and has 2,000 square feet of space. The home sold for $575,000 in November.

Norfolk real estate market still warm

NORFOLK — Despite Norfolk’s reputation as the ice box of Connecticut, real estate transfers continued into the coldest months of the year. The titles to seven single family residences all sold for under $600,000, a multi-family building and one large piece of vacant land were recorded during the three months of November to January. Only two of these sales were to be found on listing sites while seven were negotiated privately.

At the end of February only three single family homes were listed for sale on Smart MLS in Norfolk including a stately 1780 colonial on over one hundred acres for $4,995,000.

January

443 Greenwoods Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath raised ranch sold by Kaitlin J. Sokolow to Caliann L. Wood for $299,000.

68 Sunset Ridge Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.8-acre lot sold by Estate of Joan Williams Farr to Elizabeth Kuhse and Lucy Farr Revocable Trust for $550,000.

December

366 Doolittle Drive — 1 bedroom/1 bath home on five acres sold by Olivia T. and Carleton T. Goodnow co-trustees Edward B. Goodnow Revocable Trust and Michael Corrie Estate to Peter and Amy Bernstein Family LLC for $539,000.

179 Sandisfield Road — 1920’s cabin with 2-bedroom addition on 16 acres sold by George Sumner Case Jr. to Jane H. Humpstone and Lee Courtney Ward for $200,000.

110 Loon Meadow Drive — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by William C. and Lisa Mangan to Eric Antanas and Kaitlin Jo Sokolow for $389,000.

November

47-49 Blackberry St. — 3 bedroom/3 bath multifamily building sold by Daryl O. Byrne to Dziekan & Co. Real Estate LLC for $192,470.

70 Colebrook Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 9.16 acres sold by Sarah A. Bruso to Megan E. Tashash and Baxter M. Poe for $575,000.

Loon Meadow Drive — 27.01 acres of forest land sold by Estate of James Curtiss to John Philip and Elizabeth R. Chickos for $220,000.

580 Litchfield Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1997 on 3.42 acres sold by Joseph W. Green to Angela and Alfred Bollard III for $465,000.

*Town of Norfolk real estate transfers recorded as sold between Nov. 1, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025, provided by the Norfolk Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

