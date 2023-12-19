P&Z juggles Honey Hill subdivision, recreational cannabis regulations
Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Tim Abbott presented multiple maps that showed different options for buffering recreational cannabis licenses in North Canaan. 
Photo by Riley Klein
north canaan p&z

P&Z juggles Honey Hill subdivision, recreational cannabis regulations

NORTH CANAAN — With two hefty agenda items on the docket, North Canaan’s Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission met late into the night Monday, Dec. 11. 

The meeting began with a continuation of the public hearing for a proposed 20-lot subdivision along the Housatonic River on Honey Hill Road. P&Z Chair Tim Abbott, a member of the Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), recused himself from the hearing.

Representing Bruce McEver (applicant and landowner), George Johannesen of Allied Engineering asked for a 30-day continuation of the hearing. The time is needed to complete previously requested due diligence.

“We have not received all the comments from the various agencies that we were asked to contact, which could have had an impact on the layout of the lots,” acting chair Pete Brown read from Johannesen’s letter to the commission. 

Brown also read three testimonials into the record: two in opposition and one in support of the subdivision.

Letters from HVA and the Housatonic River Commission (HRC) voiced environmental concerns. Both groups noted the Wild & Scenic River status of the Housatonic and stressed the importance of preserving “core forests.”

“Fragmented forests are known to provide substandard or poor habitat for some species and in many cases less opportunity for a variety of recreational activities,” Brown read from a letter by Julia Rogers, senior land protection manager at HVA.

“Our mission is not to stop projects but to make them better projects. And this particular project is a little bit interesting for us in that we didn’t hear about it formally until Thanksgiving,” said William Tingly, chair of the HRC.

Jessica Toro, co-owner of Native Habitat Restoration, submitted testimony in support of the project. She noted the current health of the forest and cited McEver’s work to remediate the land as the reason it is viable today.

“We have seen an abundance of native species returning to the banks of the Housatonic and Blackberry rivers. It was Bruce McEver’s foresight and concern for the environment that made him substantially invest in improving the forest and riverbank health,” Brown read from Toro’s letter.

P&Z unanimously voted to continue the hearing until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

The regular meeting agenda then began and Abbott rejoined the commission. In old business, P&Z resumed discussion of recreational cannabis regulations.

Voters approved marijuana sales in town by referendum on Nov. 7, which was later recanvassed and confirmed to have passed by a 17-vote margin. A moratorium remains in place in North Canaan through February 2024, after which time P&Z must have established regulations (or extend the moratorium).

P&Z has the power to choose which license types will be permitted, designate appropriate zones in which cannabis establishments can operate, set regulations on signage, and limit hours of operation.

All seated commission members opposed permitting large-scale growing licenses (15,000 square feet and up). P&Z was split 3-3 in an unofficial vote on whether to allow micro growers (2,000 to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to petition up to 25,000 square feet). 

Commission members cited concerns related to odor. 

“It has to be in an area which we specify,” said P&Z member Doug Humes. “Unlike the one in Sheffield, when they turn those fans on and the lady who had her house for sale couldn’t sell her house because the people turned around and walked away.”

P&Z cited the potential to limit micro growers, which must be indoor facilities, to industrial zones in which other warehouses already operate. The board also felt industrial zones could be suitable for manufacturing licenses (packaging, food and drink production, etc.) and delivery licenses (shipping companies with restrictions on warehousing products).

When discussing retail licenses, the board reviewed a series of maps showing various buffer distances from qualifying institutions. The maps showed how different areas of town would be affected after buffering from schools, charitable organizations, churches, hospitals, and other similar organizations.

Applying a 500-foot buffer from such institutions would leave sections of the commercial district suitable for retail cannabis licenses. Any greater buffer distance would eliminate commercial and central business districts entirely.

P&Z also discussed the possibility of limiting the total number of licenses to one retail store and one for micro growers permitted in North Canaan. 

Abbott said he hopes to have drafted text changes for the next meeting on Jan. 9. P&Z will review the language as a commission, to be revised and reviewed again in February.

“And then be prepared to have that go, as it needs to, as a text change for a public hearing,” said Abbott.

north canaan p&z

Latest News

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

Keep ReadingShow less
webutuck wrestling

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury winter sports association

Through the wardrobe

Through the wardrobe
Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse

How a short story became a trilogy

How a short story became a trilogy
Maureen McNeil 
Photo by Tamara Gaskell

‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.

Keep ReadingShow less