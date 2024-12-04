One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

Virag Mate-Kovacs at One Cream Studio in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman
Located in the warm and welcoming multi-use building at 1 John Street in Millerton, One Cream Studio offers a personalized approach to skincare and self-care, led by Virag Mate-Kovacs, a highly skilled aesthetician with years of international experience.

Mate-Kovacs began her career in Budapest after graduating from a prestigious beauty academy in 2006. After years of honing her craft, she moved to Manhattan in 2010 to expand her skills and experiences.

“It was always my dream to come here (to the States), to make my life more interesting,” Mate-Kovacs recalled. Her time in New York City was busy and fulfilling, working in upscale spas with a variety of clients, including notable celebrities.

In 2021, Mate-Kovacs and her family relocated to Lakeville, seeking a quieter lifestyle. This change gave her the opportunity to open One Cream Studio in 2023, combining her expertise and passion into a business that reflects her vision for customized, thoughtful skincare treatments.

One Cream Studio offers a range of skincare services, from rejuvenating facials to advanced treatments using state-of-the-art machines. Mate-Kovacs takes pride in tailoring her services to individual needs. Her early work in Hungary focused on men’s skincare, which gave her a deep understanding of diverse skin concerns. “European men really take care of their hair, facials, nails—it’s a priority for their lifestyle,” she explained.

Over time, she has expanded her expertise to focus on women’s skincare as well, blending her knowledge with a unique perspective on holistic care. “People aren’t coming just for skin problems—they’re coming for their mental health as well. It’s a time for rest and personal conversations,” she shared.

Her approach has resonated with clients, from mothers in need of self-care to teenagers exploring skincare for the first time. Mate-Kovacs also understands the challenges of adapting treatments to local conditions. “People’s skin here is a lot drier. People spend a lot more time outside here so there’s more eczema and rosacea because of the temperature differences,” she said, recommending heavier creams for hydration during the winter months.

Opening her business in Millerton has brought new opportunities and strong connections. “1 John Street is such a great spot,” said Mate-Kovacs, praising the Millerton Business Association and a local women’s business network started by Abigail Horace of Casa Marcelo in Salisbury for their support. “We’re helping each other, sharing information, and building each other up.”

Mate-Kovacs is no stranger to personal challenges. Born with hearing loss, she communicates mostly through lip-reading and text. Her speaking voice is clear, however, and she takes time care to make sure she is communicating accurately. Her space is incredibly calming and welcoming; one wants to curl up and take a long, herbal-scented nap. “My favorite thing is when clients fall asleep during a treatment. It makes me happy because they’re finally relaxed,” she shared.

One of Mate-Kovacs’s biggest goals is to encourage clients to make time for themselves in their busy lives. “You are being touched, which is really so important,” she said. Her focus is on creating an environment where clients feel cared and with services designed for both regulars and weekend visitors, One Cream Studio continues to grow as a go-to destination for expert skincare.

Bookings can be made on Instagram (@onecreamstudio) or www.onecreamstudio.com

