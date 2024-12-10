One Sharon home sold above $1 million in October and November transfers

This one level home on 74 Hilltop Road with 1,004 square feet built in 1961 was sold for $415,000 on October 22, 2024.

Christine Bates
real estate

One Sharon home sold above $1 million in October and November transfers

October was another busy month in Sharon with ten sales recorded that month and four transfers in November. Transfers in both months were almost all in the affordable range with a surprising number of off-market, private sales in October. During this two-month period nine single family homes sold for below $500,000 with only one closing above $1 million. The inventory of homes for sale has remained level at over 20 listings with more than half asking over a million in early December.

Sharon November Transfers

189-195 Amenia Union Road — 3 parcels totaling 59 acres were sold by Bauhaus 2 LLC to Warren Grant Trustee for $1,775,000.

120 East St. — 2 parcels of farmland of almost 50 acres sold by John Montgomery Lynch Trustee to James D. Leahy for $575,000.

40 River Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 2.7 acres sold by David O. Bailey to Martin J. Cuatchon and Hannah E. Kerr for $600,000.

6 Silver Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Tyler H. Drosdeck to Eileen Dingle for $450,000.

Sharon October Transfers

212 East St. — 3 bedroom/1 bath house on 2.23 acres sold off market by Estate of James A Norton to James and Katherine Shepherd for $465,000

99 King Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1800 sold by Estate of Patricia Omalyev to Matthew Garippa and Samantha Aycart for $300,000.

75 Mitchell Town Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold off market by Shirley A. Hoffkins and Shirley A. Leibrock to Cole T. Leibrock and Carly A. Leibrock for $330,000.

West Cornwall Road — Residential vacant lot sold privately by Kim Preston Dube to Philip R. Baldwin.

294 West Cornwall Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath home sold privately by Kim Preston Dube to Debra Ann Preston for $375,000.

74 Hilltop Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch sold by Stephanie Pitman to Suzanne Quain Trustee and Sandra Mary Krizman Trustee for $415,000.

4 Upper Main S., Unit #6 — 2 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Xiaoyan Wang to Jacqueline M. Fitzpatrick for $288,000.

45 Herrick Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.65 acres sold privately by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee and Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2 to David Schneiderbeck for $530,000.

65 King Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 Cape Cod home sold by Alan Denker to Dimitri Zagoroff for $501,000.

456 Route 7 - 5 bedroom/5 bath home sold by Werner Doyle MD and Janet M Standard to Michael and Susan Katz for $2,075,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between Oct. 1, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2024, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and may also include private sales. Current market activity from Smart MLS. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries