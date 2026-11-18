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Residents tear down Patriot Front signs in North Canaan and Falls Village
Madi Long
Nov 17, 2026
Madi Long
NORTH CANAAN — Residents in North Canaan and Falls Village have taken down signs bearing the name Patriot Front, which the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a white nationalist hate group. Connecticut State Police said they referred two incidents to hate crimes investigators.
On Nov. 2, a Troop B sergeant spotted a sign on a utility pole near Route 7 and North Elm Street. State police contacted the utility company, which took down the sign.
State police said they alerted the resident troopers in North Canaan and Salisbury, along with other troopers assigned to Troop B.
On Nov. 3, North Canaan residents Mary Riccardelli and Dean Saccardi spotted a sign near Canaan United Methodist Church and took it down. It read, “Strong families, strong nations” and displayed a white father, mother and child.
The two brought the sign home and repainted it with a message about community unity. “We’re gonna make it into a positive message about the community and unity as a nation,” Riccardelli said.
“This is messed up and not something that we should respect or keep on a pole in our town. We don’t have any room for that,” she said.
Some residents painted over a Patriot Front sign that had been removed and plan tohang it back up to spread a message of positivity and community.Provided
In its manifesto, Patriot Front says American identity is inherited through ancestry. It advocates for the preservation of white European culture.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, Ted Perotti, a North Canaan resident, noticed a sign by Bunny Maguire Park. It read, “Defend American Labor Patriot Front US.”
Perotti returned with Max Vadakin, his co-director at CanaanTV, and filmed as they removed, tore up and discarded the sign.
“When you see something like a hate group starting to put their messaging up, it’s really worrisome for us when we care so much about this town and what people think about this town too,” Perotti said.
“It haunts me to think of somebody from out of town driving through and seeing these signs and not feeling welcomed in Canaan,” he added.
State police said two more signs referring to Patriot Front were discovered on Nov. 12 near Route 126 and Main Street in Falls Village. They have been taken down.
Police said they referred that incident to hate crimes investigators.
Dave Barger, the Falls Village first selectman and a retired state police master sergeant, said about half a dozen signs had been taken down around the town.
Barger said he stood by the statement on the town’s website that reads, “Falls Village is committed to nurturing a welcoming community that respects the dignity and humanity of all of its neighbors and residents –regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, age, economic status, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, or differing abilities.”
State police said Troop B received no reports of similar signs in other towns in the Northwest Corner.
Other news outlets reported Patriot Front signs in Tolland earlier this year and have previously reported signs in Winsted, Naugatuck, Westport and Greenwich.
In North Canaan, Democratic Town Committee Chair Chris Jacques alerted First Selectman Jesse Bunce to the signs.
The following day, Bunce asked town crews to check all local roads and remove any similar signs they found. Crews found another sign in front of the Canfield Building on Main Street.
“We don’t support anything like this,” Bunce said. “Equal rights to everybody is how I feel.”
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Sharon revisits speed cameras, weighs humps
Patrick Stachniak
Nov 17, 2026
Alec Linden
SHARON — A group of more than 20 residents who live along Jewett Hill Road has petitioned the town to install speed humps on their roadway. Jewett Hill Road runs less than a mile between Calkinstown Road and Jackson Hill Road.
The petition prompted a broader discussion about speeding at the Sharon Board of Selectmen meeting on Nov. 10. First Selectman Casey Flanagan said he plans to revive an earlier proposal to use speed cameras on town roads and resume talks with an installation company.
Selectman John Brett emphasized the board’s responsibility for neighborhood safety and then discussed the petition.
The board said a public hearing would be scheduled to discuss the proposed speed humps on Jewett Hill Road and that the Sharon Fire Department and Highway Department would assess how they could affect their operations.
Selectman Lynn Kearcher said she opposed installing speed humps on Jewett Hill Road and noted in a prepared statement that they were ill-suited to Sharon’s rural roads.
“Speed humps are intrusive and historically inappropriate for our rural roads,” Kearcher said.
She noted that farmers use the roads to move equipment and that cyclists and walkers use them for recreation. She said the board must weigh its responsibility for road safety alongside the town’s “character, heritage, and history.”
“We need to be mindful of what we alter and what we risk losing in the process,” Kearcher said.
Resident Diane Monroe also raised similar concerns about how speed humps would affect local farmers.
She also said the recently installed speed feedback sign on Sharon Mountain Road had done little to slow drivers.
“I’m very grateful that you did that … However, it’s not really deterring anything,” Monroe said.
“We all [speed]. I know we all do it. However, there has to be some kind of way that we can stop the speeding on these roads.”
Flanagan agreed and suggested using cameras to ticket drivers who speed. A 2023 state law allows municipalities to use the cameras.
“The next step is essentially taking that question to the town for adoption as an ordinance,” Flanagan said. “It’s a heavy lift to start a program like that in a small town.”
In 2025, Kent residents overwhelmingly rejected a proposed cameraordinance when it was put up for a vote.
Flanagan said the board explored speed cameras earlier this year before setting the proposal aside because of time constraints.
He said he plans to resume talks with Illinois-based Dacra Tech to see whether a program is feasible.
Kearcher said a camera program would require the town to hire someone to monitor citations, which Flanagan would review and approve.
“We talked to the first selectman in the town of Washington, where this has been very successful. And he said the first six months, it’s a nightmare, because you have to hire somebody,” Kearcher said.
“That’s not only a huge expense to the town if we hire someone … it’s also a huge time element in terms of a burden.”
The board gave no timeline for next steps or for when the proposed cameras might be installed.
“If we’re going to pursue something as a town, I’d rather see us put our energy into that as opposed to physical barriers,” Flanagan said.
Nathan Miller contributed to this story.
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North Canaan recovers $15,000 in nip fees sent to New Canaan
Patrick Stachniak
Nov 17, 2026
File photo
NORTH CANAAN — The town has recovered $15,000 in lost revenue from a surcharge on miniature liquor bottles after Treasurer Melanie Neely discovered that the money had mistakenly been sent to New Canaan.
First Selectman Jesse Bunce announced the recovery at the Nov. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting, drawing a round of applause. Bunce investigated the discrepancy after Neely brought it to his attention.
Neely spotted a drop in revenue while reviewing the town’s finances in late October. She said North Canaan had typically received between $4,000 and $6,000 every six months since the surcharge took effect in 2021. Payments had fallen to between $1,600 and $1,900.
“I just thought it didn’t look right,” Neely said after the meeting.
Bunce said the error originated at a North Canaan package store that has been under new management for about 18 months. The store mistakenly listed the town as “N. Canaan,” he said, and the money went to New Canaan in Fairfield County.
Connecticut imposes a surcharge on miniature liquor bottles known as nips. Wholesalers send the proceeds twice a year to the towns where the bottles were sold and report sales by town to the state. Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut compiles figures on how much each town receives.
State law requires towns to use the money to reduce solid waste or the impact of litter. The Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality reviews how municipalities use the funds.
Bunce said the town is considering using the recovered money to build a roof over its bulky waste bin. A tarp now covers the bin to keep rain from soaking discarded couches and other items. Wet upholstery adds weight and can increase disposal costs.
Bunce also credited Neely with moving several town accounts to earn higher interest rates, a change he said brings in roughly $60,000 a year in interest.
“It was something that we always wanted to do for the town,” Bunce said. “When she got in, she implemented that right away.”
Neely, who retired after more than 30 years in banking, said she was glad to recover the money and is looking for other ways to streamline the town’s finances.
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Northwest Corner veterans help one another get care
Debra A. Aleksinas
Nov 17, 2026
Patrick Stachniak
NORTH CANAAN — As the flags from Veterans Day parades are furled and the public tributes fade, veterans in Connecticut’s rural Northwest Corner still face the quieter work of finding care and talking about the pain and anguish they brought home.
Those challenges can become more acute as winter and the holidays approach, said Keith Appleton, an Army veteran and licensed master social worker at Mountainside Treatment Center.
For veterans who live far from major VA facilities, it can be harder to find out which benefits they qualify for and how to get care, he said. The VA clinic in Winsted offers mental health care and telehealth services.
In North Canaan, members of Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 help fellow veterans make, keep and attend VA appointments. At Mountainside, a weekly online support group gives veterans a place to talk about trauma, addiction and life after service.
“When I took command of the Post in 2012, a lot of veterans from the Vietnam War era were still suffering from bad experiences,” said Kirk Harrington, the post’s commander. “I made it my mission to get our membership actively involved in the VA’s post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and mental health initiatives. And not just the veterans, but the entire family.”
The 172-member post sits off Route 7, with a historic military tank out front. The building had deteriorated by the time Harrington took command. He rallied members to renovate the dining hall and tap room, create an all-wars museum and add a bandstand for community events.
“The goal was to dress it up and make it a welcoming place for veterans and their families to visit,” Harrington said.
The post built relationships with VA providers in Winsted, Newington and West Haven, he said. “We became proud of the fact that we help veterans with making, keeping and attending appointments. And we do it at no cost to them.”
Harrington said that over time, seeing fellow veterans go to counseling encouraged some post members to try it themselves. “They said, ‘If he’s going to counseling, then I should go, too.’”
Nationwide, 6,488 veterans died by suicide in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. About 62% of those veterans received no VA health care in the year they died or the year prior. The figure leaves open whether veterans in that group had health insurance or received care outside the VA.
At the post on Nov. 7, Army veteran Stanley Ralph recalled how much he relied on fellow Vietnam veterans after coming home.
“When we came home, we didn’t get the respect for serving our country,” he said. “So we never talked about the war with anyone outside of fellow veterans. We were our own [support] group.”
Marine veteran David Dodge recalled feeling unwelcome even when he first joined the VFW, where most members at the time had served in World War II or Korea. “I didn’t want to wear my uniform coming home because of how bad it was [viewed] in 1967 when I was discharged,” he said.
Dodge later sought counseling in Winsted. At the post, his service dog, Maya, napped at his feet. “She is always with me,” he said.
Army veteran Rob Derwitsch, who served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, said he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He recalled working for the Connecticut Department of Transportation during Hurricane Sandy, backing up a truck to dump rocks along the Housatonic River. When someone approached with a camera, he said, the encounter brought back memories of the Taliban filming troops in Afghanistan. He told his boss what had happened and sought counseling.
Appleton said some veterans also struggle with what he calls moral injury. He described it as the guilt, shame or sense of betrayal that can follow experiences that violate a person’s deeply held beliefs. It can accompany PTSD, he said, and may need to be addressed in its own right.
Appleton called on civilian health care providers to ask patients routinely about military service. He said female veterans can be overlooked when providers fail to ask.
Both of Appleton’s grandfathers served, and he recalled how difficult it was to ask them about their experiences.
“It’s entirely about breaking the ice and starting to have those tough conversations,” he said.
For Harrington, the work of reaching veterans and their families continues after the Veterans Day applause ends. Some veterans skip the ceremonies because they bring back painful memories, he said. “But it is so important for them to share their feelings.”
“We are trying to reach those veterans in the nosebleed seats of the Northwest Corner, stretching into the borders of Massachusetts and New York State.”
Veterans support group
Mountainside Treatment Center offers a free, confidential online support group for veterans on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The group offers peer support around trauma, addiction and life after military service. For more information, visit mountainside.com/veterans/.
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Northwest Corner honors veterans at schools and memorials
Lakeville Journal
Nov 17, 2026
Ruth Epstein
NORTHWEST CORNER — Students, veterans and neighbors across the Northwest Corner marked Veterans Day with school assemblies and ceremonies at town memorials.
Salisbury Central School held its assembly Tuesday, Nov. 10. Schools in Falls Village, Cornwall, Sharon and Kent also observed the holiday.
About 50 people gathered outside Salisbury Town Hall on Nov. 11. In Kent, American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153 held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Maple Street, followed by a luncheon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
In North Canaan, Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 joined residents for a rifle salute at the Doughboy Memorial.
For more Veterans Day coverage, click here.
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Salisbury’s median home sale price rises 5% to $920,000
Christine Bates
Nov 17, 2026
Christine Bates
SALISBURY — The median sale price of a single-family home in Salisbury rose to $920,000 for the 12 months ended Oct. 31, up 5.1% from $875,000 a year earlier and 6.4% from $865,000 for the same period in 2024. The figures exclude condominiums.
The rolling 12-month median peaked at $1.35 million in May 2025 and fell to $775,000 at the start of 2026. It has remained above $900,000 since July.
Sixty-six single-family homes sold in the 12 months through Oct. 31. In the comparable periods ending in October 2025 and October 2024, 47 and 45 homes sold, respectively. The 12-month sales total peaked at 117 in May 2021.
The average sale price for single-family homes that closed in October was $1.43 million, up from $1.38 million in September and $1.33 million in August.
In early November, 20 residential properties were listed for sale. Fifteen were priced above $1 million, while five were listed below the $920,000 median sale price. Of the eight parcels of land on the market, one was listed below $500,000.
None of the 21 broker-listed rentals was advertised as unfurnished. Furnished rentals were available on year-round, winter and academic-year leases.
Salisbury Transfers in October
175 Main Street – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.1 acres transferred by Danielle Do to Adele Lindenmeyr for $990,000
Taconic Road – 7.08 acres of land transferred by DNA Motorsports 2023 LLC to 360Circle LLC for $4,275,000
136 Interlaken Road - 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 1.3 acres transferred by 135 Crown Victoria LLC to Allison Penn and Armin Harris for $4,450,000
Robin Hill Lane – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.84 acres transferred by Lemon Properties LLC to Sheila Davis for $680,000
30 East Street – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch on 0.7 acres transferred by Leslie Sheldon Trustee Leslie A Sheldon Trust to Reed and Melissa Balmer for $915,000
160 Dugway Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 2.28 acres transferred by Lemon Properties LLC to Daniel Keenan for $1,435,000
87 Canaan Road, Unit 7A – 3 bedroom/3 bath condo transferred by Anna Maria Eduarda Armstrong Trust to Richard and Kathleen Beatty for $815,000
22 Undermountain Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home transferred by WYCT LLC to Peter and Marilla Palmer Zaremba for $750,000
87 Canaan Road, Unit 3F– 2 bedroom/2 bath condo transferred by Alden Warner Trustee Alden Warner Revocable Trust to 496 Dune Road LLC for $545,000
56 East Main Street – 3 bedroom/3 bath house plus guest house transferred by Erik Tomaino to Biscuit LLC for $975,000
5 Apple Way – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.86 acres transferred by Susan Belcher Trustee for Susan Belcher Second Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Indenture to Joanne Beveridge and Benjamin Emerick for $575,000
33 Red Bird Lane – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home transferred by Edward Blank to Margaret Rice Trustee AKA Peggy Rice Trustee to Peggy Rice Trust UTA for $890,000
Robin Hill Lane – 4.24 acres of vacant land transferred by Edward Blank to Margaret Rice Trustee AKA Peggy Rice Trustee to Peggy Rice Trust UTA for $310,000
33 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 16 acres transferred by Charles and Sandra Kalison to Martha Beyer Trustee for Beyer Family Trust for $715,000
96 Bunker Hill – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 5.85 acres transferred by Steven Heller and Louise Fili to McBride Builders LLC
* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between October 1, 2026, and October 31, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that monthly recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days and include properties not appearing on the MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
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