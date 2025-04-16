Polar plunge into Lakeville Lake
Despite the chilly air and frigid water, a record-breaking 100+ Hotchkiss students — and a few faculty — plunged into Lake Wononscopomuc April 6 to raise money for The Jane Lloyd Fund. The annual event raised over $2,000 which will help support the fund’s mission of providing financial assistance to cancer patients living or working in the Northwest Corner.

Lily Al-Nemri, founder and owner, and artistic director and painter Rudy Vavra at Tyte medispa and gallery in Millbrook.

Natalia Zukerman

The painter Rudy Vavra once created floor collages in Texas. You could, in theory, lie on them. Now, years later and much farther north, his work graces the walls of a medispa in Millbrook, New York where he also serves as the artistic director. You can still lie down, just not on the art. Instead, you might be undergoing an EmFace non-surgical facelift while surrounded by twenty-two of Vavra’s paintings.

The space, Tyte Medispa in Millbrook, is equal parts gallery and treatment center, the brainchild of Lily Al-Nemri, a medical aesthetician and now gallery owner. She also owns the nail salon, Bryte, down the street on Franklin Avenue. A few years ago, feeling she was outgrowing that space, she looked to expand and, just a few blocks away, found this rather sprawling maze of rooms with the gallery that now inhabits the grand central ballroom. “This used to be a gym,” she said. “It was way more than I was looking for, but I went for it.”

Bias exists in all facets of life, but Shoumita Dasgupta has focused the behavior on one particular discipline. In her book “Where Biology Ends and Bias Begins: Lessons on Belonging for Our DNA,” she talks about the need for inclusivity in the field of science.

Dasgupta, a geneticist and professor of medicine and assistant dean of diversity and inclusion at Boston University, will be holding a book talk on Thursday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in North Canaan.

