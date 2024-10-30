Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Driver dodges squirrel, hits pole

On Oct. 22, Jodian Thomas, 31, of Salisbury was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot EX on Wells Hill Road in Salisbury when he swerved to avoid a squirrel and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a utility pole and suffered disabling damage. Thomas was found to be at fault for the accident, and was issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Glare causes boulder strike

On the morning of Oct. 23, José Agustinperez, 43, of Millerton, was driving east on Route 44 near Interlaken Road in Salisbury when the vehicle struck a boulder on the right side of the road. Agustinperez stated that the sun’s glare obscured the road, causing the vehicle to veer off to the shoulder and hit the boulder. Agustinperez did not suffer any injuries, and was not found at fault. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Leaves cause tree collision

At 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, Brayden Tranquillo, 18, of Warren was driving a Volkswagen Jetta GLS owned by Peter Tranquillo of Litchfield when he lost control of the vehicle after encountering a patch of leaves around a bend on Mohawk Mountain Road. The vehicle ran off the road, and struck a tree. No injuries were reported, and Tranquillo was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for the conditions.

Disorderly conduct arrest

In the early afternoon of Oct. 26, troopers responded to a report of an active disturbance at 70 Doolittle Drive in Norfolk. Investigation yielded that Regina Link Lane, 62, of Norfolk had thrown an electrical cord at a victim and knocked a cellphone out of the victim’s hand. Link Lane was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on a $25,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear at G.A. 18 in Torrington on Oct. 28.

