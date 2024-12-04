Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest on Main Street

On the evening of Nov. 24, troopers were dispatched from Troop B to a disturbance at 85 Main St. in North Canaan. After an investigation, troopers arrested Patrick Piljar, 30, of Canaan for criminal mischief in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Piljar was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond, and was scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

Man turns himself in on multiple warrants

On Nov. 27, Wesley Rivera, 37, of the Bronx, New York, turned himself in at Troop B on multiple warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and processed at Troop B for failure to appear in the second degree. He was unable to post a $10,000 cash or surety bond, and was transported to the Department of Corrections in New Haven. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

Rear end on Under Mountain Road

Daniel Truman, 31, of New York, New York, was traveling south on Under Mountain Road at the intersection of Main Street in Salisbury when a vehicle collided with the rear of his 2022 Infiniti Q50. The other vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-150 operated by Brant Michael Hadzima, 54, of Lakeville, had failed to see him slowing for the upcoming Stop sign. There were no injuries reported, and no tow trucks were needed on the scene. Hadzima was issued a written warning for following too closely resulting in an accident.

Bald tires cause spinout

Rolando Davila, 65, of New Milford was driving a 2002 Nissan Frontier XE northbound on Route 7 near the intersection with Route 4 when he spun out on the icy roadway. The vehicle came to rest on the dirt embankment without major damage, and Davila was able to drive it from the scene. Davila was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane and unsafe tires.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

