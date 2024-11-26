Pouring life into sustainability

Rural Center Refillery in Pine Plains, N.Y., offers locally sourced products for the home.

Colleen Flynn
lifestyle

Rural Center Refillery strives to cut the community’s plastic consumption while supporting local businesses.

“Our products cut back on waste, we return the containers to our suppliers, people bring in refillable containers for their own consumption, support local,” said Nicole Clanahan, co-founder of Rural Center Refillery, “Over half of our products are made/cultivated here in the Hudson Valley, and overall, they’re clean-no dyes, chemicals or synthetics.”

Nicole Clanahan and her husband, Corey Clanahan, who are the co-founders of Rural Center Refillery, founded the company in 2022. The doors to the store located in Pine Plains later opened in February 2023.

“Our mission was to introduce and provide opportunity to our community for sustainable swaps for everyday items,” said Clanahan, “Like coffee beans and dish soap.

The refillery focuses on three core values: community, sustainability, and having access to quality products that align with its mission. They offer small ways to reduce waste by offering candy, dish soap, toothpaste and other day to day items.

“We recently started a local farm CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). We work with over a dozen farms in the area to provide low-cost produce, dairy, baked goods and more. That’s probably my favorite product range right now.”

The company also offers a variety of gift baskets a customer can create, ranging from $25 to $50. The $25 gift basket includes two treat options, a paper bag to fill, and a jar. These options can range from shower steamers, lip balm, chocolate-covered espresso beans to dried pineapple.

“I also love our selection of locally roasted coffee beans, concentrated laundry detergents and body care products- we carry some amazing local tallow products by Maggie’s Delivery Service [Located in Millbrook] which is all the rage right now.”

Visit the store located at 2881 Church Street Pine Plains, or visit www.ruralcenterrefillery.com.

Jarred goods available at Rural Center Refillery.

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

