Pouring life into sustainability

Rural Center Refillery strives to cut the community’s plastic consumption while supporting local businesses.

“Our products cut back on waste, we return the containers to our suppliers, people bring in refillable containers for their own consumption, support local,” said Nicole Clanahan, co-founder of Rural Center Refillery, “Over half of our products are made/cultivated here in the Hudson Valley, and overall, they’re clean-no dyes, chemicals or synthetics.”

Nicole Clanahan and her husband, Corey Clanahan, who are the co-founders of Rural Center Refillery, founded the company in 2022. The doors to the store located in Pine Plains later opened in February 2023.

“Our mission was to introduce and provide opportunity to our community for sustainable swaps for everyday items,” said Clanahan, “Like coffee beans and dish soap.

The refillery focuses on three core values: community, sustainability, and having access to quality products that align with its mission. They offer small ways to reduce waste by offering candy, dish soap, toothpaste and other day to day items.

“We recently started a local farm CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). We work with over a dozen farms in the area to provide low-cost produce, dairy, baked goods and more. That’s probably my favorite product range right now.”

The company also offers a variety of gift baskets a customer can create, ranging from $25 to $50. The $25 gift basket includes two treat options, a paper bag to fill, and a jar. These options can range from shower steamers, lip balm, chocolate-covered espresso beans to dried pineapple.

“I also love our selection of locally roasted coffee beans, concentrated laundry detergents and body care products- we carry some amazing local tallow products by Maggie’s Delivery Service [Located in Millbrook] which is all the rage right now.”

Visit the store located at 2881 Church Street Pine Plains, or visit www.ruralcenterrefillery.com.