Rare lakefront property on East Twin sells for record-setting $5.25 million

Heron Cove on Washining Lake, also known as East Twin Lake in Salisbury, recently sold for $5.25 million.

Kevin Galliford
real estate

SALISBURY — A circa-1920 cottage farmhouse-style home with an expansive, 180-degree view of East Twin Lake and 497 feet of lakefront sold on April 30 for $5.25 million, reportedly setting a record for the highest sale in Salisbury since August 2023 and the highest sale of waterfront property at the Twin Lakes according to SmartMLS data.

The sale also set a record for the highest in Litchfield County so far this year, matching a Roxbury property at 62 Davenport Road, according to Andrew Wood, vice president of public relations and communications for William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty.

The town’s land records indicate that Kevin and Cara McCaffrey sold the property at 29 Morgan Lane, known as Heron Cove, to Anne Fredericks.

The 2,300-square-foot, 10-room, single-family home sits on just over an acre of land on a level, corner lot.

A team of realtors with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Salisbury handled the transaction. John Harney represented the buyer, and Mallett and Gignoux represented the seller.

Harney noted that the buyers own another house on Twin Lakes “and have come to love the lake and its community. When 29 Morgan became available,” he explained, “it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase it and cherish the property as much as the previous owners.”

The seller and new owner declined to comment.

Gignoux described the Morgan Lane property as “one of the most spectacular, older homes on the Twin Lakes. It’s unique both inside and out. It has maintained its old-fashioned charm but has been updated for more modern living.”

Heron Cove was originally listed for $5,995,000 when it went on the market July 4, 2024.

