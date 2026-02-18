the chris powell column

Republican senators top gov’s tax cut by $1B

If Connecticut’s next state budget can be considered a sort of poker game of tax cutting, Gov. Ned Lamont has opened with $500 million and the minority Republicans in the state Senate have seen his $500 million and raised him $1 billion.

But it’s not as hopeful for taxpayers as it looks.

The governor, a Democrat seeking election to a third term in November, proposes to spend $500 million to issue state tax “rebates” — $200 for single people and $400 for couples — a week ahead of Election Day. (If President Trump, a Republican, tried something like this, Democrats and most journalists would scream: “Bribery!”)

If things go according to what seems like the Democratic plan, soon after the election state residents will be hit with big increases in oil, gasoline, natural gas, and electricity prices as a result of a “climate superfund” tax many Democrats want to levy against energy producers to punish them for letting state residents use their fuels for the last century. Of course the energy producers won’t pay the tax by themselves; they’ll recover the cost by raising prices and the public will pay. But people will blame the energy producers, not the elected officials who enacted the tax and quickly took their “tax rebates” away.

The Republican senators, previously tribunes of fiscal responsibility, have counterproposed sharp reductions in the state income tax and property taxes on cars, $1.5 billion worth — reductions that might endure year after year.

The Republican senators also would eliminate state government’s “public benefits” charges on electric utility bills, which help to make Connecticut’s electricity prices nearly the highest in the country.

Sen. Ryan Fazio, R-Greenwich, a candidate for his party’s nomination for governor, says, “There is so much pork stuffed in our public benefits tax that it would boggle the mind — over 50 different government programs passed by the legislature and the governor over many years.”

Indeed, but Governor Lamont notes that some of the “public benefits” charges are not “pork.” They also pay for a guarantee of electricity supply from the Millstone nuclear power station in Waterford and for management of the regional electric grid. Some of the charges would be more honestly and transparently placed in the state budget and financed by general revenue rather than by what is essentially a sales tax on electricity, but they’d still have to be paid, and eliminating the “public benefits” tax won’t save as much money as Republicans imply.

So where is the rest of the money for the Republican tax relief to come from?

The Senate Republican leader, Brookfield’s Stephen Harding, says: “We have a $4 billion-plus ‘rainy-day fund.’ The people of the state have essentially been overtaxed by that much.”

Not really. This claim is wrong for the same reason Gov. Lamont, Democratic legislators, and state Comptroller Sean Scanlon are wrong when they claim that state government lately has produced balanced budgets with surpluses.

For the state employee and teacher pension funds are still underfunded by $35 billion or more, so the “rainy-day fund” and the supposed surpluses are really just borrowing from the pension funds and pushing their burdens deeper into the future, when they will thrust on taxpayers who weren’t even born when the pensioners were working, taxpayers who never benefited from the pensioners’ services.

When it comes to state budgeting and taxes, there are really only three ways of serving the public better: reducing the burden of government, improving services and making them more efficient, and eliminating the inessential. Connecticut fails badly in these respects.

The failure starts with state government’s failure to care about actual results. State government equates success with merely spending money even as important results worsen, including education, poverty, payroll control, and corruption. The Democrats can’t find anything to cut, especially since most failures profit Democrats, and the Republicans are too few and averse to being frank about the horrible.

Two-hundred-dollar “tax rebate” checks may help voters overlook failure but they won’t fix or improve anything.

Chris Powell has written about Connecticut government and politics for many years. (CPowell@cox.net)

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

