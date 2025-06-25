education

Scholarships awarded to HVRHS students

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School announced June 12 the winners of various awards and scholarships in 2025.

Dedication of White Oak: Rosemarie Nanni, Katherine Wood

Molly McDowell Award / Academic Bowl MVP: Daniela Brennan, Tess Marks, Manasseh Matsudaira, Elinor Wolgemuth, Harper Howe, Sara Huber, Jassim Mohydin, Junxin Zhang, Katelin Lopes, Leontine Galvin, Lola Moerschell

Norma Lake Award: Tess Marks

Frank N. Ruotolo Award: Elinor Wolgemuth

Taconic Learning Center Adina Simonson Award: Junxin Zhang

Robert Rumsey Memorial Award: Harper Howe

Gordon P. Heyworth Award: Sara Huber

Le Prix Sandi Vanausdal: Lola Moerschell

Seal of Biliteracy for French: Sara Huber, Katelin Lopes, Tess Marks, Lola Moerschell

Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish: Daniela Brennan, Manasseh Matsudaira, Diana Portillo, Elinor Wolgemuth

Ron Viafore ArtsAlive Award: Mikayla Pfeifer

David B. Armstrong Memorial Art Prize: Ava Gandarillas

Jack Sparling Memorial Award: Bernice Boyden

Holly Adams Award: Lola Clayton

Frida Kahlo Memorial Award: Rosemary Koller

Housatonic Musical Theatre Society Award: Katelin Lopes, Andy Delgado, Tess Marks, Niya Borst, Elinor Wolgemuth

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Tryston Bronson

Eric Whitacre Student Composer Award: Lou Haemmerle

National Choral Awards: Austin Bachman, Niya Borst

John Philip Sousa Award: Katelin Lopes

Director’s Award for Band: Manasseh Matsudaira

CAS Arts Awards: Harper Howe, Kaylin Clark

Kent Center School Scholarship Fund

Moira Dolan Award: Lola Moerschell

James Gadiel Award: Junxin Zhang

Grohmann Award: Patrick Money

Yovanovitch Award: Zachary Bezzera

Kent Quilters Award: Mikayla Pfeifer

Ruth Mainland Award: Kyle McCarron

I. Kent and Fulton Scholarships: Tess Marks, Sara Huber, Lola Clayton

Kara Zinke Memorial Scholarship: Junxin Zhang

HVR Faculty Association Scholarship: Harper Howe, Daniela Brennan, Sara Huber, Amelia Dodge, Junxin Zhang, Katelin Lopes, Tyler Anderson, Bakary Toure

HVR Faculty Association Val Bernardoni Scholarship: Gabriela Titone, Tess Marks

Housatonic Youth Service Bureau: Taylor Terwilliger

Pat Pallone Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Daniela Brennan, Kaylin Clark, Dylan Deane, Amelia Dodge, Abigail Hogan, Ellanor Karcheski, Rosemary Koller, Katelin Lopes, Liam MacNeil, Taylor Terwilliger

Knights of Columbus Council #1520 Scholarship: Daniela Brennan

Adam S. Michalek Scholarship: Amelia Dodge

St. Joseph’s Circle #650, Daughters of Isabella Scholarship: Daniela Brennan, Amelia Dodge

Canaan Northwest Lions: Taylor Terwilliger

Cranford Book Club Award: Liam MacNeil

Kent Lions Club Scholarship: Junxin Zhang, Zachary Bezerra

J. Kenneth Athoe Memorial Scholarship Montgomery Lodge #13: Amelia Dodge, Daniela Brennan

Berkshire Litchfield Environmental Council Scholarship: Manasseh Matsudaira

Mad Gardeners Scholarship: Tyler Anderson, Madeline Collingwood

Henry P. Becton Scholarship: Lola Moerschell

Burkhart, Lindsay, Brockway Robotics Scholarship: Jassim Mohydin

Ben Guy Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Anderson

Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship: Tyler Anderson, Katerin McEnroe, Olivia Peterson

North Canaan Elementary School PTO Scholarship: Ellanor Karcheski, Diana Portillo, Abigail Hogan, Amelia Dodge, Kylie Leonard, Daniela Brennan, Harper Howe, Dylan Deane

Suzanne Dunn Memorial Scholarship: Sara Huber

Elliott Family Foundation Scholarship: Sara Huber, Daniela Brennan, Amelia Dodge, Gabriela Titone

Couch Pipa Post #6851 VFW Scholarship: Amelia Dodge, Kyle McCarron, Liam MacNeil, Daniela Brennan

HVRHS Student Government Association Scholarship: Lola Moerschell

Falls Village Scholarship Association: Tessa Dekker, Justin Diaz, Katelin Lopes, Olivia Robson

FFA Alumni Scholarship: Tyler Anderson, Olivia Robson, Madeline Collingwood

John Rich Scholarship: Tyler Anderson

Clarke B. Wood Scholarship: Madeline Collingwood

FFA Chapter Scholarship: Madeline Collingwood, Dylan Deane, Tyler Anderson, Olivia Robson

Katie Gannett Scholarship: Madeline Collingwood

Northwest Conservation District Scholarship: Tyler Anderson

Sharon Woman’s Club Art Award: Hyde Beach, John Orellana Garcia

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors Jay Solomon Memorial Award: Lola Moerschell, Junxin Zhang

Cornwall Woman’s Society Educational Grant: Manasseh Matsudaira, Rose Fitch

Northwest Community Bank Scholarship: Jassim Mohydin

Salisbury Rotary Club Foundation Scholarship: Amelia Dodge, Sara Huber, Tyler Anderson, Daniela Brennan, Junxin Zhang

Isaiah Lamb Scholarship: Dylan Deane, Rosemary Koller

Sharon Land Trust Scholarship: Manasseh Matsudaira

NBT Bank William Ash Scholarship: Daniela Brennan, Amelia Dodge, Liam MacNeil, Jayme Walsh, Kyle Leonard, Tess Marks

Harry Hyatt Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Deane, Sara Huber, Tyler Anderson, Katelin Lopes, Kyle McCarron

Rhoades-Robinson Fund Scholarship: Tyler Anderson

R. Frederick Perkins Scholarship: Junxin Zhang

Jean Perotti Scholarship: Katelin Lopes

Berkshire Bank Eleanor S. Sellew Scholarship: Daniela Brennan, Dylan Deane, Liam MacNeil, Amelia Dodge

Magda M. Johnson Scholarship: Dylan Deane, Liam MacNeil, Amelia Dodge,Daniela Brennan

Mary S. Trant Scholarship: Dylan Deane

Anthony Dichello Scholarship: Daniela Brennan, Kylie Leonard, Tessa Dekker, Khyra McClennon, Amelia Dodge

Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation

Frances H. Ducci Scholarship: Junxin Zhang, Gabriele Titone

Healthcare Auxiliary Scholarship: Gabriela Titone, Muireann Kelliher

Warren Prindle Visual Arts Scholarship: Elinor Wolgemuth

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

George and Lucille Buterbaugh Scholarship: Gabriela Titone

Margaret Derwin Scholarship: Katerin McEnroe

Teddy Lee Drumm Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Anderson, Bernice Boyden, Andy Delgado, Olivia Peterson

John and Mary Finn Memorial Scholarship: Patrick Money

Charles and Antoinette Picken Memorial Scholarship: Harper Howe

Diane Knox Cable TV Advisory Council Scholarship: Sara Huber

Ann and Stan Segalla Family Scholar-Athlete Scholarship: Amelia Dodge, Patrick Money

Housatonic Valley Institute Silas C. Beers Scholarship: Manasseh Matsudaira

Keri Perotti Memorial Sports Scholarship: Gabriele Titone

Keri Perotti Memorial Community College Scholarship: Olivia Robson

HVRHS Alumni Scholarship: Tess Marks

Canaan Fire Company Scholarship: Brandt Bosio

Claudia and Stephen J. Segalla Memorial Scholarship: Daniela Brennan, Jassim Mohydin

Sharon Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary Scholarship: Tyler Anderson

Edward M. Kirby Scholarship: Tyler Anderson, Bernice Boyden, Amelia Dodge, Harper Howe, Sara Huber, Manasseh Matsudaira, Gabriela Titone, Elinor Wolgemuth

Hausman Fund: Sara Huber

Salisbury Pythian Building Fund: Elinor Wolgemuth, Gabriela Titone

Clyde G. Skelly Scholarship: Khyra McClennon

John Hoffman Scholarship: Junxin Zhang

Dr. Paul W. Stoddard Scholarship: Manasseh Matsudaira, Tess Marks, Jassim Mohydin, Katelin Lopes

The Henry W. and Lou V. Burgess Award: Bradyn Holst-Grubbe

U.S. Air Force Outstanding Achievement in STEM Award: Jassim Mohydin

Jacobs Garage Technical Studies Scholarship: Liam MacNeil, Tyler Anderson

Olde Yankee Street Rods & Classic Cruisers and Kiwanis Club of Sheffield: Liam MacNeil

EdAdvance Scholarship: Tess Marks

Litchfield County Tax Collectors’ Association Scholarship: Tess Marks

Citation Awards: Manasseh Matsudaira (Valedictorian), Tess Marks (Salutatorian)

Senior Class Council:

President: Tess Marks

Vice President: Katelin Lopes

Secretary: Tessa Dekker

Treasurer: Lola Moerschell

Senior Class Advisors:

Kurt Johnson and Anne MacNeil

education

Latest News

Racecars roar in NASCAR’s return to Lime Rock Park

Racecars roar in NASCAR’s return to Lime Rock Park

High-speed action made for a weekend of excitement at Lime Rock Park Friday and Saturday, June 27-28.

Photo by Simon Markow

LAKEVILLE — For the first time since 2011, Lime Rock Park hosted National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events June 27 and 28.

It was billed as the largest event in modern track history with an estimated 20,000 fans attending.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Keep ReadingShow less
nonprofits