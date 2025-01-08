affordable housing

Sharon Housing Trust acquires land for new affordable home

SHARON — The Sharon Housing Trust will host an informational meeting on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to review the Trust’s recent accomplishments, discuss upcoming projects, and highlight the importance of bringing affordable housing options to town. The meeting will occur at the Bok Gallery on the Sharon Playhouse campus, at 49 Amenia Rd., and will be free of charge and open to all.

Two recent achievements will be discussed. First, the recent donation of a parcel of land to build a single-family affordable home. Second, the repayment of a $100,000 bridge loan, as announced in a Jan. 3 press release from SHT.

The parcel of land is located within the Silver Lake Shores neighborhood near Mudge Pond, and will be developed to reflect the character of other nearby homes. The Trust hopes to begin construction this year, pending funding. In the press release, the Trust identified this type of affordable housing as “scattered site.” The land was gifted anonymously, and the Trust thanked the donor for their generosity.

Also donated anonymously was the $100,000 bridge loan, which the Trust received in June 2023 to aid the purchase of three adjacent buildings at 91, 93 and 95 North Main St. The Trust thanked those who offered private donations which enabled the repayment. The Trust has an option from the town to lease an adjacent building on North Main St., which would enable the construction of a unified affordable housing campus.

In the press release, Trust President Richard Baumann stated, “It is a testament to the generosity and community spirit of Sharon’s residents, foundations and businesses that the Housing Trust has been able to accomplish so much this year. We already provide affordable housing to tenants, we are poised to start renovations for our planned four-building campus on North Main Street, and we now have a new parcel on which to build a single-family, scattered-site affordable house. We are grateful for the enthusiastic support we have received from all corners.”

