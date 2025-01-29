affordable housing

Sharon Housing Trust works for more funding

SHARON — The Sharon Housing Trust has signed a term sheet with the Connecticut Department of Housing for a grant of $1 million to finance construction, upkeep and repayments surrounding the affordable housing units at 91, 93 and 95 North Main St.

After originally applying for the grant in the spring of 2024, SHT’s signing of the term sheet has enabled the Trust to work towards a closing, upon which date the grant will be formally awarded, according to a Jan. 24 press release. SHT anticipates the closing to occur in the spring of this year.

Over half of the funds are planned for construction improvements to the six units, all of which are currently occupied. The remainder will fund additional fees and expenses on the properties, as well as reimburse private donors who loaned money “on favorable terms” for the initial purchase of the properties in 2023, the press release stated.

The Trust recently paid off a $100,000 anonymous bridge loan that had also aided the purchase of the homes, and thanked the private donors who assisted in repayment in a Jan. 3 press release.

SHT also has the opportunity to lease the former town community center at 99 North Main St., adjacent to the affordable homes. Pending an application for $1 million in government funding, the Trust would convert the building into four additional affordable rental units, creating a distinct downtown affordable housing complex.

In the Jan. 24 release, SHT President Richard Baumann stated his optimism for the project: “With this grant and with other support, we intend to make 91, 93 and 95 North Main St., and the adjacent community center at 99 North Main St., a four-building affordable housing campus that provides reasonable housing and helps all Sharon residents take pride in our community.”

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Hot-tub style approach with a sledge-hammer assist at the lake.

Alec Linden

While the chill of recent weeks has driven many Northwest Corner residents inside and their energy bills up, others have taken advantage of the extended cold by practicing some of our region’s most treasured — and increasingly rare — pastimes: ice sports.

I am one of those who goes out rather than in when the mercury drops: a one-time Peewee and Bantam league hockey player turned pond hockey enthusiast turned general ice lover. In the winter, my 12 year-old hockey skates never leave my trunk, on the chance I’ll pass some gleaming stretch of black ice on a roadside pond.

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Emma Brockett, Josalyn Cipkas and Tiffany Oltjenbruns in rehearsal for “From All Angles.”

Elias Olsen

Garet Wierdsma and her northern Connecticut-based dance company, Garet&Co, will return to Norfolk for their third annual appearance with Dance Workshops on the next three Sundays, followed by two performances of “From All Angles” in Battelle Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

In “From All Angles,” audience members will witness Garet&Co translate three of the works presented at their fall show, “Can’t Keep Friends,” danced in the round, where viewers can witness each piece from a new angle.

