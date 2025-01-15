Sharon real estate ends year in flurry

The renovated 1963 ranch with a garage and barn on 1.08 acres at 114 Sharon Valley Road sold for $425,000 on Dec. 6.

SHARON — December saw the usual flurry of recorded real estate transfers totaling nine where money changed hands. Seven were single family homes, plus one vacant lot and one commercial property. Three of these sales were closed off market including the largest for $1.4 million dollars on Dakin Road.

One transfer was recorded without payment for 160 Silver Lake Shores, transferred by an anonymous donor to the Sharon Housing Trust to build an affordable single-family home on 0.37 acres.

The median price of a Sharon single family home sold in 2024 was $571,000. During the year 50 properties which were listed on the MLS were sold including 43 single family homes and seven pieces of land. These totals do not include off-market sales. At the beginning of January there were 13 houses for sale with seven of them listed at over $1 million and 10 furnished homes for rent. There are 17 pieces of vacant land available with nine parcels larger than 10 acres.

Recorded Transactions

Dug Road — 2.7 acres of land sold off-market for $62,000 by Victor Dinapoli to Quincy LLC.

3 Rolling Hills — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath cape sold by Gwen Fulco and Gail Fulco Tantorski to Robert G. Wilbur for $411,750.

11 Dakin Road — 59 acres including a two bedroom house sold by Lionel Goldfrank III to Fox Run Associates LLC for $1.4 million.

107 Main St. — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Charles E. Garris Trustee to Shawn Tenbrink and Petro Tammy for $567,000.

276A Gay St. — 2bedroom/2 bath ranch sold by Tara Cafiero to Laurence Lafforgue and Jorge Otero-Pailos for $610,000.

200 Low Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 11.1 acres sold by Anne Drager-Minoff to Tangerine LLC for $680,000.

114 Sharon Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Kevin J. and Maud Hoogenboom to Matthew Falcone for $425,000.

441 Route 7 — 4 bedroom/1.5 bath house sold by 2Card Inc to Windway Homes LLC for $369,000.

29 Low Road — commercial building sold by Anzel Properties LLC to 29 Low LLC for $812,000.

*Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and will also include private sales. Current market activity from Smart MLS. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

MILLERTON — Donald Francis “Frank” McNally Jr., passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, after a short illness. Frank was a resident of Millerton since 1996. He was born on Jan. 27, 1955, in Cold Spring, New York, at Butterfield Hospital and was raised in Garrison, New York, where he enjoyed exploring and camping in the wilderness of the Hudson Valley, participating in the Boy Scouts as a bugler, and competing as captain of his high school wrestling team.

He was a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls class of ‘74 and SUNY Cobleskill class of ‘76 where he majored in animal husbandry, specializing in equine science. He then proudly volunteered for the United States Peace Corps where he accepted an assignment to his host country of the Philippines, where he met his wife. Frank would then pursue his lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding on several horse farms in Dutchess County. Later he would work for New York state where he would then retire, spending his time caring for animals, reading, fishing and taking photographs. Frank enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends, while also occasionally winning a game of RISK. Frank was an avid reader, often reading several books a week while in the constant company of his cat.

Florence Eugenia Cooper

Florence Eugenia Cooper

NORFOLK — Florence Eugenia Cooper died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 92 at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years. She also spent a couple of days a week at the home of her daughter, the artist Hilary Cooper and her husband Chris Crowley, in Lakeville.

Florence (neé Muhas) was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Greek immigrants. She went to local public schools and then to college at Barnard where she was mentored by Professor of Religion Ursula Niebuhr, wife of the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, who urged her to go to her alma mater St Hugh’s College, Oxford University where she earned a D. Phil degree. Later, she received an M.A. in foreign policy with a specialty in China, at the London School of Economics.

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

Violet Leila Woods

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

