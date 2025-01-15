Sharon real estate ends year in flurry

SHARON — December saw the usual flurry of recorded real estate transfers totaling nine where money changed hands. Seven were single family homes, plus one vacant lot and one commercial property. Three of these sales were closed off market including the largest for $1.4 million dollars on Dakin Road.

One transfer was recorded without payment for 160 Silver Lake Shores, transferred by an anonymous donor to the Sharon Housing Trust to build an affordable single-family home on 0.37 acres.

The median price of a Sharon single family home sold in 2024 was $571,000. During the year 50 properties which were listed on the MLS were sold including 43 single family homes and seven pieces of land. These totals do not include off-market sales. At the beginning of January there were 13 houses for sale with seven of them listed at over $1 million and 10 furnished homes for rent. There are 17 pieces of vacant land available with nine parcels larger than 10 acres.

Recorded Transactions

Dug Road — 2.7 acres of land sold off-market for $62,000 by Victor Dinapoli to Quincy LLC.

3 Rolling Hills — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath cape sold by Gwen Fulco and Gail Fulco Tantorski to Robert G. Wilbur for $411,750.

11 Dakin Road — 59 acres including a two bedroom house sold by Lionel Goldfrank III to Fox Run Associates LLC for $1.4 million.

107 Main St. — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Charles E. Garris Trustee to Shawn Tenbrink and Petro Tammy for $567,000.

276A Gay St. — 2bedroom/2 bath ranch sold by Tara Cafiero to Laurence Lafforgue and Jorge Otero-Pailos for $610,000.

200 Low Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 11.1 acres sold by Anne Drager-Minoff to Tangerine LLC for $680,000.

114 Sharon Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Kevin J. and Maud Hoogenboom to Matthew Falcone for $425,000.

441 Route 7 — 4 bedroom/1.5 bath house sold by 2Card Inc to Windway Homes LLC for $369,000.

29 Low Road — commercial building sold by Anzel Properties LLC to 29 Low LLC for $812,000.

*Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and will also include private sales. Current market activity from Smart MLS. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.