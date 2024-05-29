affordable housing

Sharon Ridge rent rises

SHARON — At a meeting held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21, The Sharon Housing Authority voted to raise the monthly rent in Sharon Ridge affordable housing by 4% per month per unit starting Monday, July 1.

The discussion with tenants present at the meeting turned to the lack of reserve funds, with Chairman Brent Colley noting that it would not be advisable at this time to spend money devoted purely to landscaping projects for the apartments when there were potentially costly factors that could arise in the future, like air conditioning repairs.

He is hopeful the Housing Authority will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that may bridge the gap between tenant desires and practical spending — especially as the Housing Authority does not wish to continue raising rents. It was noted that Sharon has benefited from environmental efforts and trash clean-up thanks to the work of both the Parks and Recreation department and student volunteers from the nearby private schools.

A motion was also moved to waive the late fees for one family in the Sharon Ridge apartments with a young child who is currently undergoing intensive healthcare procedures.

Ray and Eve Pech inside their Sevaria home elevator, which was recently installed as part of a larger renovation project.

Debra A. Aleksinas

Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.

The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.

Benjamin Hochman and Friends opened the 2023 Music Mountain summer series at Gordon Hall.

Anne Daily

Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.

The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.

Dee Salomon

The plant sale that I wrote about in my last column, a joint effort of Lindera Nursery and Tiny Meadow Farm, was fantastic. I came home with pots of rattlesnake master, Eryngium yuccifolium, which I planted in the meadow with the hope that their tall glaucous leaves and round balls of white flower will punctuate the otherwise mostly grassy green expanse. For a shady spot left by transplanting a witch hazel, several pots of Jacob’s ladder, Polemonium reptans echo the tones of the violet and bluebells nearby.

I added two plants to the river path beds: Echinacea pallida — a restrained looking echinacea with thin pale pink petals that drape downward, and obedient plant, Physostegia virginiana, whose whitish- pink upward- growing flowers are reminiscent of snapdragons or lobelia. These should fill in alongside the existing penstemon, mountain mint and the low growing, shocking-pink Silene caroliniana that is flowering right now.

Richard Benfield at the Hunt Library on Thursday, May 16.

Natalia Zukerman

On Thursday, May 16, The David M. Hunt Library hosted “Around the World in 80 Gardens” with Professor Richard Benfield, a virtual tour of gardens around the world highlighting Benfield’s interests in biogeography, particularly the area of garden tourism.

Benfield is the former Chair and Professor of Geography at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain where he taught courses in human geography, plants, predators and parks, Russia, the European Union and many of the courses in the department’s tourism track. His current research interests include tourism as a conservation tool through the great botanic gardens of the world.

