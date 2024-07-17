Soaking up stormwater solutions

Jewell Street in Cornwall Village flooded in 2023 after a beaver dam diverted runoff to the road.

Riley Klein
environment

Soaking up stormwater solutions

CORNWALL — Wild weather in recent years has come with a price tag and put the squeeze on small towns.

Cornwall spent hundreds of thousands repairing culverts, roads and retaining walls after a summer of heavy rain in 2023. The expenses took a toll on the town’s undesignated funds balance and prompted the addition of $100,000 to a newly created storm damage line item in the 2024-25 budget.

To address the impact of a turbulent climate and better plan for the future, Cornwall Planning and Zoning Commission hosted Trinkaus Engineering’s Steven D. Trinkaus for an info session at Cornwall Library July 10.

“Rainfall patterns are changing,” said Trinkaus. “What we are getting are these short duration, high intensity rainfall events. Storms that drop three inches in two hours or less.”

Trinkaus’s presentation offered advice on “low impact sustainable development” methods that are designed to mimic nature. He has shared this information internationally with many trips to Korea and China, as well as throughout Connecticut and the United States.

When not properly managed, runoff can cause water quality issues, habitat loss, and damage to infrastructure. Erosion, flooding and landslides can occur as a result of mismanaged stormwater.

Cornwall experienced this last year with considerable erosion to a retaining wall on River Road, flooding on Jewell Street, and a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

Trinkaus cited impervious surfaces as the prime enemy of runoff. Aside from disrupting watercourses, unnatural environments lead to contaminated runoff that can severely harm organisms.

“The major issue we’re trying to address is pollutants and non-point source runoff,” said Trinkaus, citing solids, trash, oils, and metals as contaminants. “The fish and other wildlife are left to deal with this.”

Densely vegetated habitats soak up rainwater at much higher rates compared to environments cleared of vegetation. Deep-rooted plants enable water to penetrate down beneath the soil and minimize runoff.

The ideal time to address stormwater management is at the start of a new project. Trinkaus suggested the best designs are ones that maximize retention of the natural environment.

“The goal really is to have a site ... that acts like a forest or a meadow, which is what it was before you put a shovel in the ground,” said Trinkaus.

Controlling water at the source is the most reliable way to prevent excess runoff. Trinkaus suggested utilizing rain barrels, water gardens, and detention ponds to trap water where it falls.

New advancements like permeable pavement and porous concrete can help address the issue, but costs of these materials remain high. Trinkaus praised the new technology while noting the old fashioned way is tried and true.

“Mother Nature does a great job of treating water and filtering it.”

environment

Latest News

Thru hikers linked by life on the Appalachian Trail

Thru hikers linked by life on the Appalachian Trail

Riley Moriarty

Provided

Of thousands who attempt to walk the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, only one in four make it.

The AT, completed in 1937, runs over roughly 2,200 miles, from Springer Mountain in Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest to Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park of Maine.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

17th Annual New England Clambake: a community feast for a cause

17th Annual New England Clambake: a community feast for a cause

The clambake returns to SWSA's Satre Hill July 27 to support the Jane Lloyd Fund.

Provided

The 17th Annual Traditional New England Clambake, sponsored by NBT Bank and benefiting the Jane Lloyd Fund, is set for Saturday, July 27, transforming the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s Satre Hill into a cornucopia of mouthwatering food, live music, and community spirit.

The Jane Lloyd Fund, now in its 19th year, is administered by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and helps families battling cancer with day-to-day living expenses. Tanya Tedder, who serves on the fund’s small advisory board, was instrumental in the forming of the organization. After Jane Lloyd passed away in 2005 after an eight-year battle with cancer, the family asked Tedder to help start the foundation. “I was struggling myself with some loss,” said Tedder. “You know, you get in that spot, and you don’t know what to do with yourself. Someone once said to me, ‘Grief is just love with no place to go.’ I was absolutely thrilled to be asked and thrilled to jump into a mission that was so meaningful for the community.”

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Getting to know our green neighbors

Getting to know our green neighbors

Cover of "The Light Eaters" by Zoe Schlanger.

Provided

This installment of The Ungardener was to be about soil health but I will save that topic as I am compelled to tell you about a book I finished exactly three minutes before writing this sentence. It is called “The Light Eaters.” Written by Zoe Schlanger, a journalist by background, the book relays both the cutting edge of plant science and the outdated norms that surround this science. I promise that, in reading this book, you will be fascinated by what scientists are discovering about plants which extends far beyond the notions of plant communication and commerce — the wood wide web — that soaked into our consciousnesses several years ago. You might even find, as I did, some evidence for the empathetic, heart-expanding sentiment one feels in nature.

A staff writer for the Atlantic who left her full-time job to write this book, Schlanger has travelled around the world to bring us stories from scientists and researchers that evidence sophisticated plant behavior. These findings suggest a kind of plant ‘agency’ and perhaps even a consciousness; controversial notions that some in the scientific community have not been willing or able to distill into the prevailing human-centric conceptions of intelligence.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener