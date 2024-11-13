State allocates $9.39 million to farmland preservation

Latest News
Swing music and dance will take center stage on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the American Mural Project (AMP) in Winsted, Connecticut, as Eight to the Bar brings its energetic mix of 1940s jazz, 1950s jump blues, and Motown to the artsy club atmosphere. Founded in 1975, the band carries a legacy of family swing music, making every performance a lively celebration that’s sure to have attendees on their feet.
Kicking off the night, Nate Evans of Hartford Ballroom will lead a swing dance lesson at 7 p.m., catering to both beginners and seasoned dancers. AMP’s unique space, housed in a renovated mill and home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural, offers three levels for dancing and mingling, along with a cash bar and food from The Colebrook Store. The mural itself, a five-story tribute to American workers, adds an inspiring backdrop to the event’s lively atmosphere.
Founded in 2001, the American Mural Project (AMP) honors American workers through a massive, 3D mural—120 feet long and five stories high—depicting a century of work and dedication. Inspired by Boeing’s 747 plant, artist Ellen Griesedieck created this unique artwork to inspire and involve young people, partnering with schools, nonprofits, and organizations like NASA and Habitat for Humanity. AMP has engaged over 15,000 students nationwide in creating the mural and offers year-round educational programs.
Tickets to Saturday’s event include the dance lesson, and a limited number of balcony seats provide elevated views of the mural and the stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of swing music in one of Connecticut’s most unique art spaces.
Tickets: www.americanmuralproject.org
On Nov. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the Norfolk Library is hosting the second part of a series called “Covering Conflict – Journalists on the Ground” with the documentary film “No Ordinary Life: The Camerawomen Who Brought the Frontlines to the Headlines.”
Directed by Heather O’Neill, “No Ordinary Life” tells the remarkable story of five camerawomen: Mary Rogers, Cynde Strand, Jane Evans, Maria Fleet and Margaret Moth, who made their mark by capturing some of the most iconic images from Tiananmen Square, conflicts in Sarajevo, Iraq, Somalia and the Arab Spring uprising.
The film will be introduced by Cynde Strand, one of the featured journalists, who will answer questions following the screening. Mark Erder will be moderating the Q&A with Strand.
“We met in 1989 in Beijing while covering Tiananmen Square. She worked for CNN, and I worked for British TV. Our friendship continued over the years while she was based in Beijing, and I was based in Hong Kong. We would cross paths covering various news stories across Asia,” Erder said.
The preview of "No Ordinary Life," viewable on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, begins with a tense scene fraught with danger.
“The opening is in Cairo Egypt some years after the Arab Spring. My colleague, camerawoman Mary Rogers, is talking about how she was inspired as a young person by the National Geographic magazines her parents subscribed to. In the next scene she is caught in a firefight in Iraq,” Strand said.
Beginning her career in journalism in 1981 as an entry level video journalist at CNN in Atlanta, today Strand is an award-winning journalist with 40 years of experience in international news gathering, including investigative and documentary work.
For more than 20 years, Strand traveled the world as a CNN cameraperson assigned to bureaus in Beirut, Beijing, Nicosia, London and Johannesburg. Strand covered major stories including the Tiananmen Square protests and crackdown, the first Gulf War based in Baghdad, the first free and democratic election in South Africa, the siege of Sarajevo, the aftermath of genocide in Rwanda, and famine in Somalia. In 2004 Strand returned to Atlanta to join the team running international news coverage for CNN.
Strand retired from CNN in 2019 but returned temporarily as part of the team directing CNN’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and later the Israel-Hamas war. Strand has won many industry awards including seven Emmys.
Regarding the title of the documentary “No Ordinary Life” and the pursuit of her profession versus an “ordinary life,” Strand commented, “All five of us cared deeply about journalism and our craft. Can we make images that will get people to pay attention, document an injustice, expose a possible war crime, show a need after a natural disaster, get people to care about the environment, or make people curious about this big beautiful but often troubled world?”
Today, Strand teaches journalism at the university level and has developed a course on the history of women in journalism. This semester she is teaching at St. Michael’s College in Vermont.
Though initially, some men were not quite sure how to interact with female journalists, ultimately their work won them respect, though it was not without challenges of equal pay.
“CNN was such a renegade operation in the beginning, I didn’t feel sexism day to day and early on when a woman did a traditionally male job, the men didn’t quite know how to deal with us: protect us, hit on us, or just let us get on with our jobs. There was however the issue of equal pay, and we got tough about that. That battle continues for many women today. There were so many accomplished, incredible female photojournalists before us, and when we came along as camerawomen, most of our male counterparts, after some testing and teasing, welcomed us to the family,” Strand said.
Strand believes there are new challenges in today’s media landscape, including the quest for veracity.
“We have incredible news gathering tools today, to do research and to reach people. Nothing replaces going to a place, but today we can access eyewitness accounts and video, and we have ways to carefully vet and verify this content,” Strand said.
“I think what is harder today is getting people to pay attention to the truth. Newsmakers have gotten better at masking the truth and distracting by inventing false narratives. If a lie is repeated over and over again and amplified by social media, it takes on a life of its own and plays into an emotional experience. It is harder to keep people’s attention on good solid reporting,” she added.
Lastly, Strand’s experience “covering conflict” has given her insights on human nature.
“I think there is a Pandora’s box in all of us and given the right set circumstances it can open. We are all capable of doing horrible things, but I have also seen incredible moments of kindness and generosity. It is a big responsibility to tell other people’s stories through pictures,” Strand says.
Varsity mountain bikers hit Norbrook Farm’s trails for regional league championship
COLEBROOK — Sportsmanship was on display at the finish line of the Housatonic Mountain Bike League’s (HMBL) culminating race of the season on Nov. 6.
“I’ve never seen a more collaborative, congenial group in 20 years of coaching many sports” said Salisbury School Assistant Coach Ian Johnson in a brief speech before announcing the season’s winners.
“These guys are just having fun, that’s the emphasis,” said Kent School Head Coach Curtis Scofield. “It’s the best kind of competition.”
More than 80 riders from eight regional schools convened at Norbrook Farm Brewery’s esteemed trails system on a warm and blustery Wednesday afternoon for the race, which snaked through varied topography in the forest behind the brewery. Out of four competition categories, category 1 holds the highest opportunity for points, and thus presents the most grueling course: three laps around a 3.3 mile loop that encompasses jumps, steep berms, and tough uphill climbs. The other categories follow variously abridged circuits, though none escape the challenges of pedaling through unpredictable and exhausting terrain.
“It’s one of the best networks in Connecticut — even New England,” Johnson said of the brewery’s extensive system. “It provides everything you could possibly imagine” for a cross-country mountain biking course, Scofield said, noting that it caters to “a nice cross-section” of abilities and strengths.
Alec Linden
The Hotchkiss School, Kent School, Salisbury School, Indian Mountain School, Berkshire School, South Kent School, Trinity Pawling School and Rumsey Hall School all provided energetic teams for the day’s contest. Most participating institutions had hosted a race during the regular season, with the final occurring on neutral territory.
Despite the camaraderie and genial atmosphere, it was a competition, and there had to be winners. After a 54-minute ride, the top three competitors all finished within a minute of each other. Hotchkiss sophomore Thatcher Meili beat out Kent School senior Shaun Neary by about 20 seconds, while Cyrus Taber, a Berkshire senior, finished closely behind in the bronze position.
True to Johnson’s appraisal of the athletes, riders who finished stuck around and enthusiastically cheered on other competitors who crossed the finish line well after the podium spots had been claimed.
Neary won the overall individual title in Category 1 for the season after ending up second last year. Neary was humble about his achievement, quick to comment on the skill of his competitors, claiming that Hotchkiss rider Asher Frankel, last year’s victor, might have taken it if he weren’t sidelined by injury. Neary was proud of his performance during his final year with the team, though: “I was consistent — I was second in every race,” he said.
Meili finished second in the overall individual standings, with Taber taking the third spot. Each rider was satisfied with the day’s conditions, comparing the unseasonable warmth to last year’s race day which was plagued by flurries and frigid temperatures. “Last year I wore my ski gloves,” Taber said.
Hotchkiss took first in the team rankings for the third year in a row, despite having lost their top athlete halfway through the season.
Awards were doled out in the other categories as well. The trophies themselves were a stylish design, consisting of a bike gear mounted on a sleek wooden frame, which recipients proudly toted while a crowd of riders, parents and coaches cheered on.
The ceremony concluded under the darkening sky, and the riders wheelied and drifted back to their team buses in the carefree, contented manner that follows the end of a good season.
LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School is represented in New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) tournaments in three sports this fall.
Hotchkiss hosted the Division I NEPSAC cross crountry meet Saturday, Nov. 9. The team placed seventh among competing schools and Cooper Grace placed 15th individually.
Hotchkiss varsity field hockey finished the regular season with a record of 11-2 and qualified for the NEPSAC Class A tournament. The team ended the regular season with an overtime 3-2 win over arch-rival Taft School Nov. 9, which helped earn Hotchkiss the number two seed in the upcoming tournament.
Hotchkiss field hockey got matched against seven-seed Loomis Chaffee in the opening round Wednesday, Nov. 13. Last year, the team lost in the Class A quarterfinal game to Noble and Greenough.
Hotchkiss varsity volleyball qualified for the NEPSAC Class A tournament for the first time in more than 10 years after handily beating Taft in straight sets Nov. 9.
The volleyball team ended the regular season with a record of 12-7, earning the number eight seed. Round one was set for Nov. 13 against King School, the number one seed, hosted at King School in Stamford.