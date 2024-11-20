Stuffed with excitement: Prep underway for community feast

NORTH CANAAN — Beverly Becker first got the idea for community dinners when she “heard a priest read a passage about giving to people you don’t know and expecting nothing in return.”

After some thought, she came up with the idea of doing spaghetti dinners every Friday during Lent. “When Lent was over everyone wanted to continue and so we continued it for quite a long while,” Becker said. “It got to be Thanksgiving and people would ask, are you doing one for Thanksgiving?”

This year will be the 17th year she has held the Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.

“In the beginning when I started it, I started it for people who were impoverished,” she said. “But it became so much more. People came to spend time with people, people brought their families, people came who didn’t want to cook, people came who were alone.”

Becker is proud to say, “We serve everyone and are open to everyone.”

She uses cloth table cloths, China dishes, silverware, and glasses on the tables. “I want people to feel that they’ve been invited for dinner, so it’s set up as if you were at someone’s home.”

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all the trimmings make up the menu.

She has the food, volunteers, set up and clean up all organized down to the last detail. “Over the years and with my notes it has become very scheduled. I know when and what I have to do.” She is now semi-retired, which makes things easier.

The day after Thanksgiving, she takes leftovers to Wangum Village in Canaan for the people there to enjoy.

Churches in the area all help with the dinner. “This meal is sponsored by the local parishes, St. Martin of Tours, Lakeville United Methodist, the North Canaan Congregational, and now, since Christ Church has closed, Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal church. The North Canaan Congregational Church supplies the location and the utilities,” Becker said. “The United Methodist Church supplies the condiments. (Cranberry sauces, butter, pickles, and olives), and half of our potatoes. As well as workers. Trinity Episcopal supplies lots of workers.”

“My philosophy is that myself and others are doing God’s work and God will provide the people who want to come and help,” Becker said.

Dinners were even served during the pandemic. “We did it just like we do shut-ins,” she said. “We put everything together and you drove through, and you said how many meals you needed, and you were given that many meals and you drove out the other way. Since the pandemic though I find a lot of people come in and get the meal and take it home which is fine.” But then, “They miss the camaraderie and the fine dining music that we have from Paul Ramunni, who plays the accordion for us.”

In the beginning, Becker got donations from local business owners. “Curves was a women’s exercise place in Canaan,” she said. “The owner, Carol Ann Routhier, furnished all the turkeys for over 12 years.” But “Now I buy most of my items with solicited funds from businesses and community people.”

She recalled “I had one gentleman call me over ten years ago. He said, ‘I’ve just recently gotten separated, and I wanted to know if it would be all right if I come and help and maybe bring my daughter for dinner.’ I said absolutely. It made my heart feel good to know that this was a service that was helping in trying times for someone.”

Becker concluded, “It becomes more than a community event. It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of joy.”

The dinner is held from noon to 2 p.m. at Pilgrim House, 30 Granite Ave., in Canaan. “Everyone is welcome,” Becker said. The dinner is not just for Canaan residents. For take-out meals or if delivery for a shut-in, call 860-824-5854. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.