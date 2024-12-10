salisbury p&z

SWSA withdraws snow pond application pending restructured plans

SALISBURY — Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) has withdrawn without prejudice its application to Salisbury’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission to build a snowmaking pond beneath the ski jumps.

SWSA President Ken Barker said in a follow up interview that the decision to temporarily withdraw was meant to give the organization time to restructure their plans in response to new information from the commission and letters from the public.

“We’ll be back once we’ve sorted through all the new info,” Barker said.

Salisbury Planning and Zoning Chairman Michael Klemens authored one such letter, which was added to the public record on Nov. 18. Klemens, who is a conservation biologist, recused himself from reviewing or commenting on the SWSA application if it were to come before P&Z, which it would if excavation were to occur. “My comments are as a private citizen with expertise in the matter before you,” he stated in the letter.

Klemens’ letter, which is accessible on the commission’s webpage, focused primarily on the ecological impacts of the project, as well as the example it might set for future wetland conservation in town. Klemens asserted that the wetlands commission, like P&Z, regulates “the use not the user,” arguing that SWSA’s popularity should not influence the decision: “taken at face value, the applicant is requesting to significantly alter and destroy a complex forested wetland.”

“Precedent matters,” he said.

Representatives of SWSA have maintained that the project wouldn’t affect the entire range of the wetland, but would disturb 0.46 acres which is just over half of the total wetland. Project engineer Pat Hackett and environmental consultant Jay Fain have also stated that the project would include an emergent shallow-water shelf wetland, which they asserted would diversify the ecosystem.

Klemens’ letter insists that SWSA seriously consider alternative approaches that do not significantly alter the wetland. “In my professional opinion, there is a large reduction in wetland function by the proposed conversion, whether or not it has a perimeter planting shelf,” referring to the emergent wetland zone in the proposal. SWSA has described the prohibitive costs and logistics of alternative systems (such as a cistern) in prior meetings with the commission.

Despite their disagreement over method, Klemens and SWSA agree that more water for snowmaking is vital to SWSA’s functionality. “That SWSA needs to secure additional water is well established,” Klemens’ letter stated. Both Fain and Hackett have described the urgency of increasing the snowmaking system’s water supply as essential to SWSA’s continuation as winters warm and weather windows shrink.

SWSA President Barker was determined to keep momentum in the project as the group reassesses its plans in the wake of the public hearing and Klemens’ letter. “We’re going to keep moving along with this as soon as we can,” he said.

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

obituaries

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

obituaries

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

obituaries

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

obituaries