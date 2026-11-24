KENT — Templeton Farm, the 24-unit senior housing complex on Swifts Lane, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. At the Nov. 18 session of “People and Places of Kent,” speakers recalled how the project narrowly won town approval and how residents built a community there.

The Kent Historical Society and the Kent Senior Center co-sponsored the talk, held at the senior center.

Judy Sheridan, a friend of Templeton Farm co-founder Lisl Standen, recalled how Standen pushed for the complex despite stiff opposition. “I think there was resistance to using federal funds which got people upset,” Sheridan said.

“I was surprised there was opposition to the proposal, but Lisl wouldn’t give up. That was the way she led her life. She was a special lady.”

Louisa LaFontan, a Kent resident, said Phyllis Foster, a longtime Templeton Farm resident who died in 2023, had told her the town was divided over the proposal, with many expressing prejudice and believing the apartments would attract minorities.

Some called it an “elephant’s graveyard,” suggesting people would go there to die. In time, some of the project’s opponents moved in.

The town owned the land and needed voter approval to transfer it to the nonprofit Kent Village Housing for the Elderly for a nominal fee. The measure passed by a slim margin.

Rusty Jennings said his father, Amos Jennings, oversaw much of the work on the property. He recruited volunteers and served as president of the board of directors from 1980 to 1992.

Catherine Bachrach, a former president of the Templeton board, said the senior center opened in 1991 in a former cow barn on the Templeton family farm. Amos Jennings helped convert the barn.

Bachrach also spoke about Marge Anderson, who served as board president from 1993 to 2007.

At one of Anderson’s first board meetings, members discussed a faulty furnace. When someone suggested tabling the matter, Anderson stood up and objected.

“It’s October and will soon be winter. We can’t chance having no heat.” Before long, she was board president.

Several speakers remembered Foster, “She loved this place,” LaFontan said.

Ruth Woodard, a current resident, was a close friend of Foster’s. “She would say, ‘C’mon over for tea. I need some gossip.’ She was a great neighbor.”

Bachrach said Foster had lost two husbands to polio and was left to raise three children. “That she remained a vibrant and lively person is remarkable.”

Joann Gleason Whitmore said her mother, a Templeton resident, kept mostly to herself and felt safe there. “It was a blessing for us to have her here. I don’t know what we would have done without it.”

LaFontan said her former husband lives at Templeton “and he loves it, if only he’d admit it. He loves the staff, who have made such a difference. One of the best things is the feeling of community.”

Woodard, who has lived at Templeton for 23 years, still remembers two longtime residents, Virginia Conboy and Bunny Soule, washing dishes after a neighborhood dinner. Both were in their 90s.

“They were laughing and having the time of their lives. That’s what this place means,” Woodard said.

Brenda Crossley, who served as Templeton’s property manager for 14 years and now holds a regional position, said 70 people are on the waiting list.