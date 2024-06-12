Tennis court reno begins
Patrick L. Sullivan
hvrhs

Tennis court reno begins

The new tennis courts at Housatonic Valley Regional High School were poured Monday morning, June 10. Workers from Classic Turf in Woodbury hustled around with implements smoothing the wet material as it came out of a large hose. The tennis courts are part of a $5.64 million dollar capital improvement and renovation project at HVRHS.

hvrhs

Latest News

Former Mountaineers suit up for alumni games

Former Mountaineers suit up for alumni games

Former coach Bobby Chatfield started on the mound for the alumni.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletic teams ended the 2024 spring season with a series of alumni games.

Mountaineers of years past matched up against current varsity teams in early June. Aside from some achy muscles, the games produced a steady stream of laughs in the name of friendly competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Our Unique Habitat

Our Unique Habitat

A quarterly letter from the Salisbury Conservation Commission

Welcome to the Salisbury Conservation Commission’s quarterly missive. The SCC is a new town committee formed to advise and support, but not make policy on, the many wonderful environmental resources we have in town. It’s a win-win commission!

Keep ReadingShow less
conservation commission corner

Judicial Restraint

Judicial Restraint

Letters to the Editor - 6-13-24

Letters to the Editor - 6-13-24

Father’s Day tribute to ‘my Papa’

In honor of Father’s Day this coming Sunday, I’d like to tell you a little about my Papa. Some of you may have noticed him around town, in his signature pink trousers and red convertible with matching hat. Others may have seen him playing cards with me at local restaurants and wearing festive hats at Christmas time. He waves and say hello to passers by and always has a smile on his face. During Covid he amused many with his funny face masks. Did you see him?

Keep ReadingShow less