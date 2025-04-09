Thanking those who give their all

Debbie Hanlon, left, and Barbara Prindle, right, sign up Sharon Selectman Lynn Kearcher, center, as a member of the Taghhannuck Grange #100 at Friday’s Volunteer Recognition and Recruitment Event at the Hotchkiss Library.

Ruth Epstein
community

Thanking those who give their all

SHARON — Volunteerism is alive and well in Sharon. This was apparent Friday, April 4, at the Volunteer Recognition and Recruitment Event held at Hotchkiss Library.

Library Executive Director Gretchen Hachmeister explained that she and Karen DePauw, executive director of the Sharon Historical Society, and Eileen Fielding, executive director of Sharon Audubon, spoke last year about holding such an event for National Volunteer Month, which is April, but the timing wasn’t right. So they decided to make it happen this year.

Eighteen groups were represented at booths throughout the building, proving that activism and civic involvement is crucial to the successful operation of a town. The volunteers in attendance showed passion and enthusiasm for their causes, which helped recruit others to join them.

“We all need help, even more now,” said Hachmeister. She was pleased with the turnout, which included new residents, as well as those who’ve been in Sharon for a long time. There were also some from out of town.

DePauw said so many organizations rely on the extraordinary contributions made by volunteers. “This event had a two-fold purpose: to bring them all together in one space and to recruit and make connections.”

Among those in attendance were Donna DiMartino and Marlene Woodman of the Sharon Community Foundation. “Our goal is to keep Sharon residents in their homes by helping with some financial assistance,” said DiMartino. “Many have been in town for years and are trying to hang on. We’re trying to help them.”

Barbara Prindle and Debbie Hanlon were there representing Taghhannuck Grange #100. Hanlon compiled a history of the organization, which explains the local chapter received a charter in 1889 with 12 members. The hall on Dunbar Road, an example of Greek Revival architecture, was originally built as a Methodist church in 1839. The Morey brothers operated a store there for a time starting in 1894. In 1928 the Grange purchased the property for $400.

The Sharon Fire Department’s ambulance squad was established in 1948 when the Grange gave the department a LaSalle ambulance. In 1968 the Grange completed an addition to the hall for the fire department to use as a substation, which is still in operation today.

Blake Myers was at the event representing 2-year-old nonprofit Tri Corner F.E.E.D., which works to increase food access and support local farms. She spoke excitedly about the market opening in Millerton in June where shoppers will find everything they need.

Other volunteer organizations spreading information about their missions were: Project SAGE, Sharon Ambulance and Fire Department, Sharon Daycare, Sharon Playhouse, Sharon Housing Trust, Sharon Energy & Environment Commission, Democratic Town Committee, Republican Town Committee, Sharon Housing Authority, Equus Effect, Sharon Woman’s Club and the Voice of Art.

community

Latest News

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Sharon Hospital

Archive photo

Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.

The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

To escape the cruelties of war, Katya finds solace in her imagination in “Sunflower Field”.

Krista A. Briggs

‘I can sum up the last year in three words: fear, love, hope,” said Oleksandr Hranyk, a Ukrainian school director in Kharkiv, in a February 2023 interview with the Associated Press. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed in his homeland. Even young children in Ukraine are echoing these same sentiments, as illustrated in two short films screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on April 5, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” and “Sunflower Field.”

“Sunflower Field,” an animated short from Ukrainian filmmaker Polina Buchak, begins with a young girl, Katya, who embroiders as her world becomes unstitched with the progression of the war. To cope, Katya retreats into a vivid fantasy world, shielding herself from the brutal realities surrounding her life, all while desperately wanting her family to remain intact as she awaits a phone call from her father, one that may never come.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon
Provided

Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.

The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.

Keep ReadingShow less
books