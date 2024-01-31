sharon board of selectmen

Town Hall parking lot merger moves ahead in Sharon

SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.

A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.

Other action included moving ahead on arranging for inspection of town bridges less than 20 feet in length. After review of two proposals and detailed comparison, the selectmen determined that both proposals offered identical assessment services.

Cardinal Engineering was selected to do the work at a cost estimate of $750 for each bridge, to be paid out of the highway budget account.

A summary report of the study of Mudge Pond has been completed by Northeast Aquatic Research, and the results were reviewed by selectwoman Lynn Kearcher. George Knoecklein, who conducted the study, is expected to present results to the public in a future Zoom meeting, yet to be scheduled.

The selectmen agreed with Kearcher’s recommendation to apply for a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) grant of $25,000 to pay for monthly water testing. The town’s share of the funding would be $5,000, Kearcher explained, adding that if the grant is awarded, the required town share might be found in the Silly Putty Fund.

KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast

KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast
Lans Christensen

A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.


Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress

Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress

CORNWALL — The town’s 10-year Town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) that began in 2020 has entered its fourth year.

At a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Tuesday, Jan. 23, representatives from Cornwall’s volunteer departments and committees provided an update on what their groups have done to achieve goals laid out in the town plan.

Quiet comeback

Quiet comeback

This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.

We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – 1924

Miss Lucy Reed has returned from an extended visit with her sisters in West Springfield and Suffield, and expects to resume her duties at the Canaan post office on Monday.

