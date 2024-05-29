Trinity Lime Rock turns 150

Latest News
CORNWALL — Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded Cornwall Consolidated School with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to student research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The designation recognizes one school each year for going above in beyond in civics education. The ADA project by the seventh-grade class was the highest scoring project of 2024 and earned CCS the award. Thomas visited the school May 20 to speak with the students and present a gold citation along with a check for $1,000.
Thomas said the theme of the distinction is “connecting communities.” She explained to the students that, even though they may be too young to vote, “you can still have a voice, you can still make change, you can still impact your community at any age.”
Arienne Orozco, director of outreach and engagement at the Secretary of State’s office, said “the competition was quite fierce this year, so the fact that we’re here in West Cornwall is a great testament to the program that exists here.”
“This has been such an exciting, wonderful moment for our school. I cannot be more proud every since day,” said Principal Leanna Maguire to the student body. “You are changing the lives in our community and far, far beyond.”
Seventh grade social studies teacher Will Vincent spoke highly of the students who worked on the project.
Later in the week, Vincent was named Connecticut’s most passionate social studies teacher. He was nominated by the students and was selected from a pool of teachers across the state.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway was pleased to the see “the capital comes to Cornwall two different times in one week.”
Legal Notices - 5-30-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
GLADYS SAGE JABLONSKI
Late of Canaan
(24-00216)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 16, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Joey Sage Jablonski
84 Trescott Hill Rd.,
Canaan, CT 06018
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
05-30-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
BENJAMIN SANDERS
Late of Falls Village
(24-00190)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 14, 2024. ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Abigail D. King
c/o Matthew J Lefevre,
Law Offices of Matthew Lefevre, Esq PC, 38 Woodland Street, Harford, CT 06105
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
05-30-24
BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.
The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.
New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.
Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.
05-09-24
05-16-24
05-23-24
05-30-24
Classifieds - 5-30-24
Help Wanted
Housekeeping Position Berkshire School: has a full-time opening for a housekeeping shift. This position requires some heavy lifting, initiative, and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This year-round position has excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Carlos Taborda at ctaborda@berkshireschool.org or 413-229-1336.
OPEN POSITIONS TOWN OF AMENIA:The Town of Amenia is seeking applications for the paid 20 hour/week position of Deputy Building Inspector 1. Starting salary $28.00 per hour or $29,120 per year. Letter of Interest and Resume may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or via mail to Town Clerk, Dawn Marie Klingner, 4988 Route 22 Amenia NY 12501. Application Deadline: Noon, June 6, 2024.
Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
Summer Rental: May 29 to November 29. Quiet, Private Apartment. Sheffield. Near Berkshire School. Furnished. Fully equipped kitchen. Wi-Fi. $2400 per month. 805-284-5790.
Commercial Rentals
Office Spaces Available Now!: Prime location on Main Street in Lakeville, CT. Priced at $300/Month. Utilities Included! Call/Email for more details! 860-248-9605. info@bncfinancialservices.com.
Tag Sales
Falls Village, CT
Tiques-tools and toys: Estate sale-some primitives, some reproductions. Early stoneware, dishes, and pewter. Solid cherry bedroom set. Mechanics and farm tools. Some new toys, most used. Saturday June 1, 9am-4pm. Rain Date: June 8. 180 Johnson Rd. Falls Village, CT. Cash or Venmo. Please no early birds or pets.
Sharon, CT
GRANGE PLANT & RUMMAGE SALE: June 1, 9AM to 3PM & Sunday June 2, 10AM to 3PM at 7 Dunbar Road, Sharon CT 06069. Off Route#4 between Sharon and Cornwall Bridge. Signage will be out. Flowers and vegetables including Heirloom varieties, ready to plant selling for $2.00. Rummage includes clothing, crystalware, lamps, books, kitchen items, small appliances, bakeware, cast iron, pizza stones, candles and holders, bell collection, tools, toys, electronics, books, LP albums and much more. All priced to sell. Call Debbie with questions 845-418-9755.
Amenia, NY
MOVING SALE: Saturday 6/1, 10am-2pm. Furniture, tools & housewares. No early birds. 19 Yellow City Rd., Amenia.
Pirates win in Torrington
TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Connecticut Pirates little league team defeated Torrington Blue 10-2 Saturday, May 25.
The Majors League matchup featured players aged 10 to 12 for the mid-season game at Colangelo Sports Complex in Torrington. The Pirates, whose roster is composed of players from the six Region One towns and Norfolk, remains undefeated at 6-0 this season.
Pirates Coach Tom Downey said the emphasis for players this year has been primarily on pitching and defense. Against Torrington Blue, the defensive mindset of the team was evident, and the offense was clicking too.
Grayson Brooks started the game on the mound for the Pirates.Riley Klein
The top of the order for the Pirates got things started early. Brody Ohler, Gus Tripler and Sam Hahn all reached home to give their team a 3-0 lead. Grayson Brooks started the game on the mound for the Pirates.
Whitlow Cheney and Will Nichols kept things rolling in the second by adding two more runs for the Pirates. Thomas Nichols reached home in the third to make the lead 6-0.
Brooks was subbed for Sam Hahn at pitcher in the fourth inning.
Cheney and Nichols each scored again in the top of the fifth inning. Torrington responded with two runs in the bottom to bring the score to 8-2.
Brody Ohler stepped in as relief pitcher in the seventh inning.Riley Klein
Ohler stepped up and launched a solo homerun in the top of the seventh. Brooks reached home before the inning was out and the score was 10-2 going into the final half-inning.
Ohler took the mound in the seventh and closed out the game with three strikeouts.
Next up for the Pirates will be a three-game home stretch at Steve Blass Field. They take on Thomaston P&C Repair May 28 at 5:45 p.m., Tri-Town Braves May 31 at 5:45 p.m., and Torrington Maroon June 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Ronin Hinman recovered an error and fielded it in time for a double play.Riley Klein