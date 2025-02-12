salisbury p&z

Trotta Field’s court approved for rebuild

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan to remodel a long-defunct multi-sport court adjacent to the Housatonic Day Care Center off Salmon Kill Road.

The location of the court, known as Trotta Field, has already been permitted for municipal recreational use in the past.

Salisbury Recreation Director Lisa McAuliffe presented the application to P&Z at its Feb. 3 meeting, explaining that the refurbished space will consist of a basketball court and four pickleball courts, and will be surrounded by a fence.

As it stands, McAuliffe said, the court is “unusable essentially.”

Land Use Director Abby Conroy said that the old court was laid with asphalt, which degrades quickly in variable and cold climates. The new material will be post-tension concrete, which has a longer life span of about 20 years.

“It’s better for New England conditions,” McAuliffe added.

P&Z Vice Chair Cathy Shyer, who led the meeting in the Chair’s absence, raised questions about the court’s proximity to the proposed development on the Pope property. “My only concern is flexibility down the road of reinvestment in any of these facilities,” she said.

McAuliffe assured that the distance between the court and the proposed housing far surpasses the recommended distance for noise nuisance. If noise became an issue, though, McAuliffe promised it would be promptly addressed.

P&Z member Bob Riva corroborated that the court was decrepit, and agreed that post-tension concrete was a great choice for the new build, saying that The Hotchkiss School uses the material at its facilities.

Lime Rock approved for new pavilion

P&Z received an application from Lime Rock Park to build a new pavilion on the “infield” section of its racetrack viewing area.

The pavilion would take the place of a temporary tent that goes up “four or five” times a year for special events, said Lime Rock Park investor Bill Reuckert, who presented the application to P&Z.

“Aesthetically, it’s a big, big improvement” at one of the most popular viewing locations in the park next to the Lime Rock Chalet, Reuckert said.

Reuckert explained that the structure will be simple and non-intrusive as a post-and-beam construction with a shingle roof and gravel floor. The dimensions proposed are 26 by 52 feet, and there would be no plumbing or permanent electrical hook-ups installed. The plan already has Torrington Area Health approval and a contracting company, Country Carpenters from Hebron, on board to handle construction.

P&Z member Alan Cockerline noted that usually proposed building plans at Lime Rock require a public hearing, but that this understated nature of this project might exempt it from that process. Other commissioners agreed, including Chair Michael Klemens who had joined the Zoom room from vacation. “This is pretty de minimum,” he said.

Cockerline emphasized that if the pavilion were to be further developed into a more invasive structure, then a public hearing would be required.

The site plan was unanimously approved by the Commission.

