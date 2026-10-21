Turning Back the Pages - October 22, 2026

125 years ago — October 1901

SHARON — A much needed improvement has been made in the way of blasting out the rocks from the side walk on the Kirby House corner.

Yesterday the alarm of fire was sounded by the ringing of the Knife factory bell. It was ascertained that the small barn building in the rear of Miller’s harness store was a mass of flames. In the east end of the building were the two team horses belonging to Louis Goderis and the rest of the building contained hay and straw. These were burning fiercely andit looked dangerous for the surrounding buildings. The hose cart was immediately pressed into service and a stream was turned on with good effect, extinguishing the fire, but not until the building was pretty much of a wreck. The two horses were burned to a crisp.

Joseph Munson who has been in charge of the Jack Knife room at the Holley M’f’g Co. has severed his connection with that firm and gone to Walden, N.Y., to work in a knife factory.

Fox hunters should bear in mind that in order to obtain the bounty, they must not only deliver to the town treasurer the skin of the fox with the skull attached but also an affidavit stating when and where the fox was killed.

The trial of John T. Hayes, the Winsted murderer, was taken up Oct. 15. It is estimated that it will take fully two weeks time to try the case; both the defense and prosecution having over fifty witnesses each.

100 years ago — October 1926

Mrs. Carrie B. Eggleston of Lime Rock celebrated her 83rd birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 20th, together with her great grandson, George, who was three years old on the same day.

At last the queen of Rumania is here. We extend to her the freedom of the country, the State of Connecticut, the County of Litchfield, and the Town of Salisbury, and that should satisfy any reasonable queen.

LIME ROCK — Mr. and Mrs. Hunter and Mrs. Odell motored to Hartford Sunday.

The residence of Charles Benjamin is being connected with the Lakeville sewer system.

LIME ROCK — Mrs. Owen is able to get downstairs.

Apples are very plentiful, but men to pick them are not so plentiful.

50 years ago — October 1976

A mock disaster drill Tuesday evening at Dutcher’s Bridge on Route 44 between Salisbury and Canaan was so realistic that it caused great consternation among Northwest Corner residents and officials alike. Even Gov. Ella Grasso dispatched a helicopter before learning that the “disaster” was a drill. Dr. Carnes Weeks, who was in charge of Sharon Hospital’s emergency room at the time and the only person there aware that it was a mock disaster, received a call from the governor’s secretary, asking if help in the form of helicopters or National Guard was needed. Dr. Weeks, thinking that the call was also part of the realism of the drill, said that a helicopter would suffice. After some more talk about the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Weeks mentioned something about a drill and the secretary, astounded, excused himself to call off the helicopter. “I’ve just seen the worst accident of my life — give me a double brandy,” was the reaction of one concerned citizen as he reported the “horrible accident” to the White Hart Inn — and at least 30 other persons called the answering desk there to report the frightening scene at Dutcher’s Bridge where area ambulance squads and fire departments were involved in their annual drill. Many other calls were received by The Lakeville Journal to report an overturned school bus and car afire. Ambulance teams from Salisbury, Sharon, Falls Village, Cornwall, North Canaan, Millerton, N.Y. and Great Barrington, Mass. responded along with State Police from Canaan barracks. Fire equipment from Falls Village was summoned to the scene. If the disaster had been real, it would indeed have been frightening. The driver of the school bus suffered a “heart attack” and hit an oncoming car and both vehicles overturned in the field on the Salisbury side of the bridge.

Josephine Loffredo of Lakeville, a part-time employee of The Lakeville Journal for nearly 30 years, was honored on her retirement at a party Friday afternoon. Mrs. Loffredo headed the Bindery Department, which handles the inserting and mailing of newspapers and commercial printing. Journal staff members presented her with a gold pin in commemoration of her service.

Betsy Ann Quinion, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Quinion of Salisbury, was married Oct. 2 to William M. Wood, son of Clarke Wood of Amesville. The Rev. John Hay officiated at the 11 a.m. ceremony at Salisbury Congregational Church.

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FALLS VILLAGE — William J. Meder of Falls Village has been appointed to the position of music director and conductor of the Torrington Civic Symphony. A talented violinist, Meder has played in the Torrington Civic Symphony’s first violin section for the past 10 years, off and on, as his schedule permitted.

CANAAN — The nutrition program for the elderly has been enjoying success since its inception last Wednesday. Virginia Whiteley, site manager for the program, said that the program is growing and new people are calling to make reservations for the lunches. Fifty-one persons took advantage of the first meal, served at Wangum Village in Canaan last Wednesday. About 30 were present Thursday when a meal was offered at the alternate site in Falls Village.

CANAAN — James Duprey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Duprey of Canaan, has won a prize at the Riverton Fair for the third year in a row for his giant pumpkins. James took a first prize with his 125-pound behemoth. Last year he took a third with a 110-pound pumpkin and the year before that, a first with another 125-pounder. Mrs. Duprey said that James has no particular secret for growing such large pumpkins. “He just sticks the seeds in the ground,” she said.

25 years ago — October 2001

After more than a year of answering questions, conducting extensive research and submitting thousands of pages of documentation, Essent Healthcare of Nashville received approval Wednesday from the state’s Office of Health Care Access for the purchase of Sharon Hospital. This is the first case of a nonprofit hospital seeking to sell to a for-profit corporation in the state. To seal the transaction, the firm must also get a nod from the attorney general, who is expected to make a decision shortly.

As dawn broke Saturday morning, a full rainbow appeared over Canaan Union Station. It would have been a glorious sight, but for the charred and still smoldering remains below it. The depot suffered a major fire Oct. 13, one which residents are still grappling with. The landmark was considered by many as the centerpiece of Canaan, its anchor, as belonging to everyone. “It was Canaan,” said Becky Litchfield.

KENT — A power surge that coursed through Town Hall Oct. 4 caused extensive damage. Computers, printers and fax machines were rendered inoperable. The building’s generator and elevator were affected. Wall areas near outlets were charred. Power strips melted and surge protectors were blown to pieces. No one was harmed.

CANAAN — Geer Village will host a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the site of its new senior living continuing care community on South Canaan Road. The foundation has already been laid for Geer Village, which will consist of 33 independent units, 59 assisted living units and 30 units for the memory impaired.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.