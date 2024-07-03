salisbury p&z

Undermountain housing plan ready for P&Z vote

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission closed the public hearing on the Undermountain Road affordable housing application Monday, July 1.

The commission settled on a version of the plan from the Salisbury Housing Trust which has the two houses, a larger amount of open space in the rear of the parcel than previous versions, and eliminates the informal parking lot.

P&Z chair Michael Klemens and Land Use Director Abby Conroy will create a draft resolution for the full commission to vote on at either the July 29 meeting or the first meeting in August.

Once the application for a special permit is formally approved, the next step is a town meeting, which is necessary because the parcel is owned by the town.

Klemens asked the public to refrain from discussing the application with commissioners between now and the vote.

Vegetation between Hatch Pond and the railroad track shows signs of herbicide.

Bruce Bennett

The Housatonic Railroad Co. (HRRC) sprayed herbicide along tracks between New Milford and North Canaan days before new state laws took effect on July 1 requiring notification of spraying times and locations, local officials said Tuesday, July 2.

“They snuck it in just before they had to follow all the regulations that is in bill number 5219,” said Kent Tree Warden Bruce Bennett. “Just showed how really uninvolved they are in the environmental care.”

Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

