Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan
salisbury winter sports association

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

"In my day we had ski jumps all over town."

He showed videos of skiers of all ages jumping, and had a couple of younger skiers on hand to demonstrate points of technique.

Stone reassured those who were wondering about the perils of ski jumping.

“We don’t let kids go on the big hill until they come up on the smaller hills and learn the skills and tools.”

“This is a pretty fun thing and we want to get more young people involved.”

After the assembly the SWSA members held sessions with smaller groups.

SWSA is holding a junior jumping camp at Satre Hill in Salisbury Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29-30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to jumpfest.org for more information.

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

webutuck wrestling

Through the wardrobe

Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

sharon playhouse

How a short story became a trilogy

Maureen McNeil 
Photo by Tamara Gaskell

‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.

Lacke Studio duo show

Scott Culbreth, left, and Suzanne Lacke with samples of their work

Deborah Maier

Suzanne Lacke (pronounced “lake”) and Scott Culbreth presented landscapes and other paintings on the ground floor of the Music Cellar, the pink building just off Main Street toward Amenia, on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.

Lacke, a recent transplant to Salisbury, Connecticut, from California, grew up in Westchester County and completed her art studies on both the East and West coasts. She spoke movingly of  teacher Marshall Glasier at the Art Students League, who “…set me on a path of an art practice. He helped liberate us through working large” and imparting the wisdom of his mentor, George Grosz. Over the years, Lacke has returned the favor to her many and varied students.

millerton art scene