A.G. Tong explains effort to block Trump directives with lawsuits

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is with state Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, right, and hostess Liz Piel at a meeting of the Democratic Coalition of Northwest Connecticut Saturday in Sharon.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he’s been compelled to sue President Donald Trump because “he’s declared war on everything we care about.” He’s filed suits 33 times to date.

Tong was speaking Saturday, Sept. 27, at a meeting of the Democratic Coalition of Northwest Connecticut at the home of Liz Piel. He began by explaining the structure of the state’s government and its sovereignty. “We get to live the way we want to live. We’ve formed a government expressly through a state constitution. We’re asserting our sovereignty now and delegate only limited powers to the federal government.”

But, he noted, in the world of Trump, that can be extremely dangerous. He said Connecticut is compliant with federal law, “but we don’t have to be nice about it.”

The need to bring suits, said Tong, is not OK since it involves spending resources and time, but it’s necessary to protect such things as healthcare, children, roads and bridges. He touched on the positions promoted by Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy, Jr., who want to eliminate teaching young people about sex and healthy human relationships, and the erasure of DEI.

“They want us to deny who we are,” Tong said.

“They’re not making us less diverse,” he said. “You have a Chinese-American A.G., for Christ’s sake,” he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “They’re not stopping us from hiring immigrant families. America runs on Dunkin’ Donuts and immigrants. They’re not stopping us from supporting LGBTQ+.”

As the first-born American citizen in his family, Tong has taken the lead on such matters as birthright. “The 14th Amendment of the Constitution says I’m a citizen. We’ve had success in working on that and on tariffs. I feel good about that. We’ve got him pretty boxed in.”

He said the attorneys general throughout the country are in constant communication and he works closely with many of them. “Connecticut is strong and mighty, but it helps to have California and New York at your back,” he said.

Asked by an audience member what gives him hope in these dark times, Tong responded, “It’s about a lot of people being heard and how strong the American people can be. We’re not just the sovereign people of Connecticut. We’re one of 13 who stood up to the original tyrant.”

But he decried, “Where are the young people?” He laments their lack of involvement and attachment to social media, which he labeled “a poison they consume every day.”

Tong’s message to the coalition members was strong. “We have prevailed before and if Donald Trump thinks he can send troops to Connecticut, he’ll have to come through me and others. I’m not afraid of him.”

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington

With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.

Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving

Caregiver Lolly Schroeder
Natalia Zukerman
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder

Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.

“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.

