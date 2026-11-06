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music
11/08/2026
Milton Congregational Church
548 Milton Road
06759
Litchfield, Conn.
United States
Albert Rivera Quartet with Ricki Rizzo

Litchfield Jazz/Milton Music presents saxophonist Albert Rivera and vocalist Ricki Rizzo in an afternoon of jazz featuring pianist Alejandra Williams and bassist Sam Dingle. All four musicians have ties to Litchfield Jazz Camp as alumni or faculty. The concert launches the new season of Milton Music in the historic 18th-century church. 3 p.m. Tickets AlbertRiveraQuartet.eventbrite.com

Olivia Montoya
music

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