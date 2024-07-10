Aron Ladanyi awarded ’24 Prindle scholarship

Aron Ladanyi

Robin Roraback
hvrhs

Aron Ladanyi awarded ’24 Prindle scholarship

LAKEVILLE — Aron Ladanyi has been named as the winner of the 2024 Warren Prindle Visual Arts Scholarship.

Ladanyi, who lives in Lakeville and graduated this year from Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), will use the $80,000 scholarship to attend Pratt Institute in New York where he plans to major in film.

The scholarship is disbursed in annual amounts of $20,000 over four years to the college or university of the student’s choice.

The scholarship was formerly known as the Contemporary Visual Arts Scholarship and was renamed in this, its twentieth year, in honor of Warren Prindle, an art teacher at HVRHS who retired this year after twenty-one years of teaching and mentoring students.

“A teacher who has really stood out to me as a mentor in the arts is Mr. Prindle, who since my freshman year of high school has supported me and pushed me to become a better artist. Without his advice and skill, I don’t think I could have gone this far in my creative career, let alone receive this scholarship.,” said Ladanyi.

“Untitled,” a work by Aron Ladanyi, 2024 winner of the Warren Prindle Visual Arts Scholarship and recent Housatonic Valley Regional High School graduate,who will major in Film at Pratt Institute in New York.Provided

Aron’s interest in art began at three when “I made my first ever work of art, that being a crudely drawn giraffe with an unreasonable amount of legs. Since then, I have always liked drawing, and once I discovered there was more to it than orange markers and printer paper, I really began to create and explore all sorts of art.”

He counts among his influence’s artists such as Matisse, Richard Misrach, Robert Bereny, William Klein, and Egon Schiele and “many more.” He added, “I am often inspired by music and my surroundings.”

Aron has a collection of old cameras which he uses in his work. Film is no longer made for them, so he spends time at flea markets looking through old boxes of cameras searching for film. “You can’t predict what will come out,” he said, “because the film is so old and may be damaged.”

“I am honored to have been selected as the recipient of the Warren Prindle Visual Arts Scholarship and am grateful to the foundation for choosing me out of all the applicants. The generosity of the scholarship is incredible, and it will help me astronomically in my time studying at the Pratt Institute and in my future career.”

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, a nonprofit organization founded in 1963 by artist Jasper Johns, sponsors the scholarship. The scholarship winner is selected on the basis of talent and financial need and is awarded each year to a graduating HVRHS student.

hvrhs

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival