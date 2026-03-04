Audubon talk promotes upside of dark skies

SHARON — Leo Smith believes everyone has the right to look up and see a sky full of stars. But that is not always the case, and he spends his time working toward that goal for future generations.

Smith gave a talk on Thursday, Feb. 26, titled “Light Pollution: Its Adverse Impact on the Ecology and Ways to Minimize It,” as part of Sharon Audubon’s Policy Potluck Education series, the first of this season.

He began by noting that he had once lived in an 1859 farmhouse in Suffield and had great concerns about the glare that might be emitted when the turf farm behind his property was sold for development.

It was then that he got involved in the nonprofit Dark Sky Connecticut, which advocates for reducing light pollution through policy, education and lighting regulations. Members promote sustainable, shielded outdoor lighting to protect wildlife, improve human health and restore the night sky, often collaborating with local Audubon societies.

“Everything needs light, and darkness is as critical as light,” he said. “We’re working to get the state legislature to understand that natural darkness is a natural resource.”

Misdirected light results in glare, he said, diminishing visibility. Overlighting is also a problem, often driven by regulations that require more illumination than necessary. In most cases, he said, it is not intentional but stems from a lack of awareness.

“Light pollution has consequences for all wildlife,” said Smith. “Artificial light causes them disorientation.”

Birds migrate at night and use the moon and stars to help avoid predators. Many are nocturnal and need darkness to thrive.

Trees, as well as human health, can be affected by light pollution, with studies showing that lower light levels can reduce melatonin levels. There are also connections to light and Alzheimer’s and heart disease, said Smith. He encourages the use of timers and sensors to extinguish lights with regularity.

Streetlight plans for municipalities should be encouraged, but most standards are put in “willy-nilly,” Smith said. He explained that Connecticut was the first state to enact light pollution laws along state roads in 1999, but there is a need for stricter enforcement.

The state’s Building Code has a light pollution control amendment for all buildings other than one- or two-family homes.

One hundred and four of the state’s 169 towns have planning and zoning regulations that deal with outdoor lighting.

“Once again, it’s about enforcement,” he said, “but most developers will comply since they want approval of their applications.”

Smith works with other similar organizations, including Lights Out Connecticut and the Alliance to Reduce Light Pollution in Connecticut.

The next in the Audubon series will be on March 19, when tick-borne diseases will be the topic.