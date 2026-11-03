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Bad tempers and clutter put Swap Shop under strain

Bad tempers and clutter put Swap Shop under strain

The Swap Shop at the Salisbury–Sharon Transfer Station faces a possible temporary closure amid disputes among patrons and problems with unsuitable donations.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Disputes among patrons and unsuitable donations are creating problems at the Salisbury–Sharon Transfer Station’s popular Swap Shop, where the manager warned that continued incivility could force a temporary closure.

The Swap Shop allows residents to leave usable items they no longer want and take home items others have dropped off for free. But disagreements over people collecting goods for resale, along with unwanted donations and clutter, are testing the operation.

Transfer station manager Brian Bartram described the problems at the Transfer Station Recycling Advisory Committee’s Oct. 21 meeting.

Some patrons have questioned whether others have the right to be at the Swap Shop at all, Bartram said. He described settling one such dispute by making clear that anyone with a transfer station sticker has access.

“As far as I’m concerned they can come in,” he said.

TRAC Chair Barbara Bettogile said some residents are annoyed by people who spend extended periods at the Swap Shop collecting items to resell.

Bartram acknowledged that some patrons do so, but said access comes down to whether they have paid for their sticker.

“If people can’t be civil we’re going to have to shut down the Swap Shop for a while because we can’t be mediating when people think someone shouldn’t be there,” he said.

Disagreements over who can use the shop are compounded by differences over what belongs there. Patrons routinely ignore signs explaining where items should go and what can and cannot be dropped off, Bartram said.

“We’re never going to solve the fact that somebody thinks their three-legged chair is a good thing to put in the Swap Shop because somebody could fix it,” he said.

Books present a recurring challenge. Committee member Karen Lundeen said people leave books with little appeal, including old textbooks, and sometimes become defensive when questioned about their donations.

Asked whether a dedicated book recycling container would help, Bartram said the station had unsuccessfully tried that twice.

Keeping the space orderly is another persistent problem. Bartram said staff can empty it completely before the transfer station opens at 8 a.m., and “it’ll be filled up and messy by 2 p.m.”

Volunteers have helped residents with their donations in the past, but stopped showing up after unpleasant interactions, according to the committee’s discussion.

Committee members considered sturdier signs and a renewed roster and rotation of volunteers. Bartram suggested giving volunteers vests to convey authority.

The committee plans to revisit the issues at a future meeting.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
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