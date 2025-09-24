Cemeteries tell stories of Kent’s past
Ruth Epstein
KENT — It was a grave, yet entertaining talk. The latest in the People and Places series co-sponsored by the Kent Senior Center and Kent Historical Society on Sept. 17 focused on the town’s cemeteries.
Several speakers involved in the subject gave a perspective about the sites that abound around town. Historical Society curator Marge Smith began by noting nine town-owned cemeteries exist and four private ones. But during the session, it became apparent there are some small burial grounds tucked away in various — often unknown — spots, as well.
The oldest, said Smith, is Good Hill Cemetery on Route 7 North. At the time it was created in 1747, the Congregational Church meeting house was across the road and the minister’s daughter, who died young, was interred there. “It’s very sad,” she said. “Cemeteries don’t just record deaths, they tell stories.”
The second cemetery to be established was in Kent Hollow in 1768, and the third was the one at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, now in the center of the village. Reuben Swift, explained Smith, became discouraged with the Congregational Church and became affiliated with the Anglicans. His is the oldest stone at that burial ground.
In 1815, Bull’s Bridge Cemetery came into being, while Skiff Mountain Cemetery opened in 1825. Next came the Congregational Church when it moved down to what is now the village. In the 1970s, the Rev. Vincent Flynn of Sacred Heart Catholic Church founded that cemetery just north of the town center, and in 1984, Flanders Cemetery was established adjacent to the Catholic site. Nina and Joseph Pacocha, longtime Kent residents, purchased the first plots there.
Private burial grounds are at South Kent School, Kent School, Skiff Mountain and the Morehouse Cemetery on Richards Road.
“Cemeteries are a great resource for learning about history,” said Smith, “but unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation out there. Everything carved in stone is not necessarily true.” She gave an example of a stone that had been re-carved and the date of death was mixed up with the decedent’s age.
Tamara Potter, who along with her husband, William, were sextons for the town’s cemeteries for 30 years, gave a brief history of the Kent Cemetery Association, which was formed in 1923. Its purpose was to assist the town in preparing and bettering burial grounds. It was created because World War 1 had just ended and the upkeep of cemeteries was a hardship for the town.
When the Potters stepped down last year, the question arose as to who would oversee them going forward. The town voted to revert supervision back to the town and established the Kent Cemetery Committee. “The transition met with great success,” said Potter.
Lorry Schiesel, who chairs the committee of five with two alternates, said the group is responsible for six cemeteries: Good Hill, Flanders, Congregational Church, St. Andrew’s, Bull’s Bridge and Skiff Mountain. Brent Kallstrom serves as sexton.
“Our role is maintenance,” said Schiesel. “The sexton, which is a statutory role, makes sure burials go well.”
Committee member Bernadette Ellegard talked about technology that allows for helping to locate graves, while Kallstrom described his work. He has been sexton at Kent Hollow Cemetery and is familiar with many of the names of townspeople.
“My job is to help people when they are looking for a burial site and to finalize burials,” Kallstrom said. “I applaud pre-planning. I enjoy what I do.”
He spoke about the need to conserve space at these sites, noting that cremations make that goal easier. Granite is now used mostly for headstones because of its durability.
There are plans being made to demonstrate how to clean graves, using one of a Revolutionary War veteran. A tour of Revolutionary War veterans’ graves is scheduled for Oct. 26. Details for both will be announced.
Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.
Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.
The Playhouse’s casting includes Dana Domenick of Falls Village who leads the cast as Mollie Ralston, the newlywed innkeeper with a secret. Reid Sinclair of Norfolk plays Giles, her husband and partner in hospitality — and maybe in something more sinister. Will Nash Broyles from Lakeville plays the eccentric and enigmatic Christopher Wren, and Sandy York of Sharon will play the role of the imperious Mrs. Boyle. Dick Terhune (Litchfield), Caroline Kinsolving (Salisbury), Ricky Oliver (Pawling), and Christopher McLinden (also Lakeville) round out the cast as the play’s increasingly suspicious guests — and one very determined detective.
As always, Sharon Playhouse has gathered a top-tier creative team to match its cast. The Swader brothers (Christopher and Justin) return with their signature scenic designs, while Kathleen DeAngelis’s costumes and Bobbie Zlotnik’s wigs promise to anchor us firmly in postwar England, even as the plot spirals into timeless psychological suspense. Lighting by Wheeler Moon and sound design by Graham Stone will help turn the cozy theater into a stage crackling with tension.
If you’ve never seen “The Mousetrap,” here’s what you need to know: it’s the murder mystery that truly defined the genre. Premiering in London’s West End in 1952 and still running strong over 30,000 performances later, Christie’s ingenious puzzle unfolds in a snowbound manor house where everyone has something to hide, and no one is safe from suspicion. Its final twist is famously kept secret by audiences — a tradition of theatrical discretion that only deepens the sense of shared experience.
“The enduring success of ‘The Mousetrap’ lies in its suspense, yes, but also in its structure,” said the Playhouse’s Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It’s a masterclass in storytelling. And with Hunter Foster leading this incredible cast of local artists, we know our audiences are in for an evening of mystery, laughter, and yes, plenty of gasps.”
Tickets are available now at SharonPlayhouse.org.
For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.
The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, artists chosen from 100 entries around the country — representing diverse origins as far flung as Punjab, Berlin, and Peru — will set up their easels and spend the week recording the landscape, farms, historic buildings, and even restaurant interiors throughout the town. Artists such as Thomas Adkins, Yili Haruni, Katushka Millones, and Zufar Bikbov will participate.
“The French term plein air means ‘out of doors,’ referring to the practice of painting entire finished pictures in the open air. The plein air approach was pioneered by John Constable in Britain in the early 19th century,” according to The Tate Gallery in London.
Thursday, Oct. 2, is “Paint the Historic District Day,” when artists make paintings of early buildings.
Norfolk artist Sam Guindon will give a painting demonstration in the meadow by Tapping Reeve Law School at 82 South St. at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Nicole Carpenter, curator of the Litchfield Historical Society, will present “Landscape Visions: Artistic Depictions of Litchfield,” exploring the role artists play in documenting regional history, at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oliver Wolcott Library at 160 South St. The talk is free, and all are welcome.
The public is also invited to the historic firehouse at Belden House at 6 p.m. for a free art show of the works created that day.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, Judge of Awards Eric Forstmann, a Litchfield County artist, will announce the winners at the Gala Art Show and Sale in the historic Firehouse property of Belden House & Mews, where all displayed artwork will be available for purchase.
Finally, on Sunday morning, Oct. 5,from 9 a.m. to noon, everyone is invited to a three-hour fun “Quick Paint” event. Open to artists of all levels, with additional prizes, the event will be held in the Tapping Reeve Meadow at 82 South St. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.
Art Tripping was founded in 2018 by Michele Murelli, whose mission is to create community art events and show how art enhances quality of life. Murelli and her team of volunteers have organized Plein Air Litchfield, 2025.
Visit the PAL website, www.pleinairlitchfield.com for information and to purchase tickets to the Gala Art Show and Sale.