Cemeteries tell stories of Kent’s past

KENT — It was a grave, yet entertaining talk. The latest in the People and Places series co-sponsored by the Kent Senior Center and Kent Historical Society on Sept. 17 focused on the town’s cemeteries.

Several speakers involved in the subject gave a perspective about the sites that abound around town. Historical Society curator Marge Smith began by noting nine town-owned cemeteries exist and four private ones. But during the session, it became apparent there are some small burial grounds tucked away in various — often unknown — spots, as well.

The oldest, said Smith, is Good Hill Cemetery on Route 7 North. At the time it was created in 1747, the Congregational Church meeting house was across the road and the minister’s daughter, who died young, was interred there. “It’s very sad,” she said. “Cemeteries don’t just record deaths, they tell stories.”

The second cemetery to be established was in Kent Hollow in 1768, and the third was the one at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, now in the center of the village. Reuben Swift, explained Smith, became discouraged with the Congregational Church and became affiliated with the Anglicans. His is the oldest stone at that burial ground.

In 1815, Bull’s Bridge Cemetery came into being, while Skiff Mountain Cemetery opened in 1825. Next came the Congregational Church when it moved down to what is now the village. In the 1970s, the Rev. Vincent Flynn of Sacred Heart Catholic Church founded that cemetery just north of the town center, and in 1984, Flanders Cemetery was established adjacent to the Catholic site. Nina and Joseph Pacocha, longtime Kent residents, purchased the first plots there.

Private burial grounds are at South Kent School, Kent School, Skiff Mountain and the Morehouse Cemetery on Richards Road.

“Cemeteries are a great resource for learning about history,” said Smith, “but unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation out there. Everything carved in stone is not necessarily true.” She gave an example of a stone that had been re-carved and the date of death was mixed up with the decedent’s age.

Tamara Potter, who along with her husband, William, were sextons for the town’s cemeteries for 30 years, gave a brief history of the Kent Cemetery Association, which was formed in 1923. Its purpose was to assist the town in preparing and bettering burial grounds. It was created because World War 1 had just ended and the upkeep of cemeteries was a hardship for the town.

When the Potters stepped down last year, the question arose as to who would oversee them going forward. The town voted to revert supervision back to the town and established the Kent Cemetery Committee. “The transition met with great success,” said Potter.

Lorry Schiesel, who chairs the committee of five with two alternates, said the group is responsible for six cemeteries: Good Hill, Flanders, Congregational Church, St. Andrew’s, Bull’s Bridge and Skiff Mountain. Brent Kallstrom serves as sexton.

“Our role is maintenance,” said Schiesel. “The sexton, which is a statutory role, makes sure burials go well.”

Committee member Bernadette Ellegard talked about technology that allows for helping to locate graves, while Kallstrom described his work. He has been sexton at Kent Hollow Cemetery and is familiar with many of the names of townspeople.

“My job is to help people when they are looking for a burial site and to finalize burials,” Kallstrom said. “I applaud pre-planning. I enjoy what I do.”

He spoke about the need to conserve space at these sites, noting that cremations make that goal easier. Granite is now used mostly for headstones because of its durability.

There are plans being made to demonstrate how to clean graves, using one of a Revolutionary War veteran. A tour of Revolutionary War veterans’ graves is scheduled for Oct. 26. Details for both will be announced.