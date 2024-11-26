Classifieds 11/28/24

Help Wanted

OPEN POSITION FOR PLANNING BOARD SECRETARY: The Town of North East has a job opening for PLANNING BOARD SECRETARY to cover Town Planning Board meetings and write up the minutes. The Planning Board generally meets two evenings a month, and the schedule can be found on our Town website. Interested persons should contact the Town Clerk’s office at 518-789-3300 x603 or townclerk@townofnortheastny.gov to arrange for an interview.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.co.m

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Rooms For Rent

Room for rent in Cornwall: Small house w/ one other person + cat. $1,000/mo + 1/2 utils. You must have steady job + good credit. No drugs, smoking, other pets. maja.gray@gmail.com

Houses For Rent

Millerton, Newly renovated: small country house, 2 bedrooms, quiet, country views, dishwasher, laundry. No Pets. Utilities not included. $2750 per month. 518-567-8277.



