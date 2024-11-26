Classifieds 11/28/24

OPEN POSITION FOR PLANNING BOARD SECRETARY: The Town of North East has a job opening for PLANNING BOARD SECRETARY to cover Town Planning Board meetings and write up the minutes. The Planning Board generally meets two evenings a month, and the schedule can be found on our Town website. Interested persons should contact the Town Clerk’s office at 518-789-3300 x603 or townclerk@townofnortheastny.gov to arrange for an interview.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.co.m

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Room for rent in Cornwall: Small house w/ one other person + cat. $1,000/mo + 1/2 utils. You must have steady job + good credit. No drugs, smoking, other pets. maja.gray@gmail.com

Millerton, Newly renovated: small country house, 2 bedrooms, quiet, country views, dishwasher, laundry. No Pets. Utilities not included. $2750 per month. 518-567-8277.


Catherine Jazzo

BANTAM, Conn. — Catherine Jazzo, 77, of Bantam, Connecticut, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Joseph and Edythe (Parry) Jazzo.

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

